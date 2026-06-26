Chinese manufacturer Longi has unveiled a containerized photovoltaic station designed to supply renewable electricity to off-grid industrial facilities at the Smarte E event in Munich, German, this week. The Longi Block system integrates the mounting structure, modules and inverter into a single container, enabling the deployment of a solar plant within a few hours and without the need for permanent foundations, the company said. The solution targets off-grid applications or scenarios requiring rapid deployment, such as mining operations, military bases, remote industrial parks, temporary construction ...

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