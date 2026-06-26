Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 46 bids with a total capacity of 749 MW. The authorities awarded 29 projects with a total capacity of 482 MW. All selected projects were for PV plants combined with energy storage. The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.0475 ($00.0540)/kWh to €0.0559/kWh, with an average price of €0.0534/kWh. Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 287 MW, with Schleswig-Holstein and Brandenburg securing 53 MW and 51 MW, respectively. In the previous tender of ...

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