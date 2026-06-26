Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 10:48 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STARTRADER Launches 'STARTRADER-it', Its Tribute to 'Dubai-it', the City's Verb for Turning Ambition into Achievement

STARTRADER takes Dubai's bias for action and makes it the standard it holds itself to.

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai has always been a city that trades. Centuries ago, merchants lined the Creek with pearls, gold, and spices, exchanging goods for nothing more than reputation and trust. The commodity changed hands, but not the principle. Today, traders execute positions in milliseconds, and a single app provides access to 1000+ global financial instruments.

To STARTRADER-it is to take Dubai's trading instinct and bring it into one of the world's most sophisticated financial environments. STARTRADER demonstrates this through regulation across five jurisdictions, fully automated account opening, and a 280% year-on-year increase in new account openings during Q1 2026.

Founded in 2019, STARTRADER has grown steadily into a global multi-asset broker. The company is licensed by five regulators (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), supported by a global team of approximately 1,000 employees, and recognised with 30+ industry awards.

For traders, those achievements translate into a better experience. Automated onboarding removes friction from opening an account, while regulation, technology, and industry recognition provide the confidence traders look for when choosing a broker. It reflects the company's positioning: Built on Trust. Driven by Growth.

As Dubai strengthens its role as a global financial centre, competition among brokers is no longer defined by market access alone. Trust, execution, and consistency increasingly determine where traders choose to open an account and build long-term relationships.

"A new verb is easy to say and hard to earn. Five regulators, fully automated onboarding, and 280% more clients in one quarter-that is what STARTRADER-it means. In Dubai, ambition is measured by what you deliver. That is the standard we hold ourselves to."
Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

STARTRADER's next phase builds on this foundation, bringing the same standard of execution, trust, and innovation to every new market and every new client.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated infive jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001007/STARTRADER_Launches_STARTRADER_it.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-launches-startrader-it-its-tribute-to-dubai-it-the-citys-verb-for-turning-ambition-into-achievement-302811684.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.