STARTRADER Launches 'STARTRADER-it', Its Tribute to 'Dubai-it', the City's Verb for Turning Ambition into Achievement

STARTRADER takes Dubai's bias for action and makes it the standard it holds itself to.

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai has always been a city that trades. Centuries ago, merchants lined the Creek with pearls, gold, and spices, exchanging goods for nothing more than reputation and trust. The commodity changed hands, but not the principle. Today, traders execute positions in milliseconds, and a single app provides access to 1000+ global financial instruments.

To STARTRADER-it is to take Dubai's trading instinct and bring it into one of the world's most sophisticated financial environments. STARTRADER demonstrates this through regulation across five jurisdictions, fully automated account opening, and a 280% year-on-year increase in new account openings during Q1 2026.

Founded in 2019, STARTRADER has grown steadily into a global multi-asset broker. The company is licensed by five regulators (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), supported by a global team of approximately 1,000 employees, and recognised with 30+ industry awards.

For traders, those achievements translate into a better experience. Automated onboarding removes friction from opening an account, while regulation, technology, and industry recognition provide the confidence traders look for when choosing a broker. It reflects the company's positioning: Built on Trust. Driven by Growth.

As Dubai strengthens its role as a global financial centre, competition among brokers is no longer defined by market access alone. Trust, execution, and consistency increasingly determine where traders choose to open an account and build long-term relationships.

"A new verb is easy to say and hard to earn. Five regulators, fully automated onboarding, and 280% more clients in one quarter-that is what STARTRADER-it means. In Dubai, ambition is measured by what you deliver. That is the standard we hold ourselves to."

Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

STARTRADER's next phase builds on this foundation, bringing the same standard of execution, trust, and innovation to every new market and every new client.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated infive jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

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