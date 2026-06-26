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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 10:54 Uhr
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BIT Launches Margin Trading for U.S. stocks with Cashback Rewards of Up to $2,000 and 30-Day 0% interest on Margin Loan

GELEPHU MINDFULNESS CITY, Bhutan, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT, the digital asset platform backed by over 7 years of institutional-grade service experience, is launching a Margin Trading feature for its U.S. stock business, with public beta commencing on June 26, 2026.

The new capability connects "holding actual U.S. stocks" to "flexible capital deployment" within a compliant framework, delivering leverage to every investor in a transparent and controllable manner. The launch marks a key capability upgrade for BIT's U.S. stock business. Built on BIT's licensed brokerage framework and institutional service experience, the feature allows eligible users to access margin financing against their real stock holdings within the BIT ecosystem.

Limited-Time Launch Offers

To mark the public beta, BIT is rolling out two promotional offers that allow eligible users to experience margin trading with promotional financing benefits. Under the "First Margin Loan, Interest-Free" promotion, users who access margin trading for the first time during the campaign period enjoy 0% interest on their first margin loan for 30 days. BIT is also running an "Interest Cashback Reward" up to $2,000 to further reduce eligible margin interest costs during the promotion.

A Complete Investing Journey, From Account to Leverage

The margin trading feature enhances BIT's end-to-end journey for U.S. stock investors, spanning account opening, trading, and margin financing within one environment. Rather than requiring users to navigate separate platforms or asset systems, BIT brings together access to custody, execution, and financing through a single ecosystem supported by licensed partners.

By extending leverage to holders of real U.S. stocks, BIT enables investors to enhance capital efficiency and manage investment opportunities, all without stepping outside the digital asset ecosystem or depending on traditional banking rails.

Elio Cui, Head of Brokerage at BIT, said: "BIT is among the first brokerages with stablecoin settlements to offer margin trading, enhancing the full client journey from account opening and trading to margin financing. This allows BIT clients to improve investment efficiency and gain early exposure to the world's most wealth-generative assets."

The launch of BIT's margin trading feature reflects a broader shift in how digital asset platforms serve clients. Rather than fragmenting users across separate products and platforms, BIT continues to consolidate different functions into a single ecosystem. As the public beta progresses, BIT plans to continue enhancing the margin trading experience and introduce additional features, such as short selling and options, over time.

Disclaimer: Margin trading involves the use of leverage and carries significant risk, including the potential loss of capital. Availability may be subject to regional restrictions and user eligibility requirements. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, please refer to the official BIT app and website. Trading comes with risks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937793/BIT_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bit-launches-margin-trading-for-us-stocks-with-cashback-rewards-of-up-to-2-000-and-30-day-0-interest-on-margin-loan-302811689.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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