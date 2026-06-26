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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:02
2,660 Euro
-0,75 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6402,94012:03
Dow Jones News
26.06.2026 10:57 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices 
26-Jun-2026 / 09:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices 
 
DATE: June 25, 2026 

Brokerage House  warrants to be issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S and whose market making process will be held by 
Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S, in total number of 1.170.000.000, will start trading on the Structured Products 
and Funds Market at Borsa Istanbul A.S. on 26.06.2026. The table containing the initial sales prices of the relevant 
Brokerage Houses Warrants is given below. 

Short Code    Initial Sales Price 
 
UDGFD.V      3,12 
 
UDGFE.V      2,46 
 
UDGFF.V      2,07 
 
UDGFG.V      1,86 
 
UDGUV.V      0,50 
 
UDGUY.V      0,83 
 
UDGUZ.V      1,35 
 
UDGVA.V      2,07 
 
UDGFH.V      2,60 
 
UDGFI.V      1,82 
 
UDGFJ.V      1,53 
 
UDGFK.V      1,35 
 
UDGVB.V      0,29 
 
UDGVC.V      0,47 
 
UDGVD.V      1,18 
 
UDGVE.V      1,96 
 
UDGFL.V      2,30 
 
UDGFM.V      1,40 
 
UDGFN.V      1,05 
 
UDGFO.V      0,90 
 
UDGVF.V      0,22 
 
UDGVG.V      0,30 
 
UDGVH.V      0,98 
 
UDGVI.V      1,80 
 
EXGEV.V      0,16 
 
EXGEY.V      0,33 
 
EXGEZ.V      0,73 
 
EXGFA.V      1,50 
 
EXGUY.V      1,95 
 
EXGUZ.V      1,30 
 
EXGVA.V      1,05 
 
EXGVB.V      0,84 
 
EXGFB.V      0,10 
 
EXGFC.V      0,23 
 
EXGFD.V      0,60 
 
EXGFE.V      1,34 
 
EXGVC.V      1,92 
 
EXGVD.V      1,30 
 
EXGVE.V      1,01 
 
EXGVF.V      0,78 
 
EXGFF.V      0,05 
 
EXGFG.V      0,08 
 
EXGFH.V      0,11 
 
EXGFI.V      0,15 
 
EXGVG.V      1,95 
 
EXGVH.V      1,57 
 
EXGVI.V      1,24 
 
EXGVJ.V      0,94 
 
AXGBZ.V      0,34 
 
AXGCA.V      0,47 
 
AXGCB.V      0,70 
 
AXGCC.V      1,02 
 
AXGCD.V      1,57 
 
AXGCE.V      2,43 
 
AXGRT.V      6,35 
 
AXGRU.V      4,64 
 
AXGRV.V      3,13 
 
AXGRY.V      1,95 
 
AXGRZ.V      1,14 
 
AXGCF.V      0,14 
 
AXGCG.V      0,20 
 
AXGCH.V      0,30 
 
AXGCI.V      0,53 
 
AXGCJ.V      1,04 
 
AXGCK.V      1,99 
 
AXGSA.V      7,10 
 
AXGSB.V      5,02 
 
AXGSC.V      3,20 
 
AXGSD.V      1,80 
 
AXGSE.V      0,98 
 
AXGCL.V      0,10 
 
AXGCM.V      0,14 
 
AXGCN.V      0,20 
 
AXGCO.V      0,34 
 
AXGCP.V      0,74 
 
AXGCR.V      1,65 
 
AXGSF.V      7,10 
 
AXGSG.V      4,95 
 
AXGSH.V      3,02 
 
AXGSI.V      1,60 
 
AXGSJ.V      0,77 
 
AGGCD.V      1,30 
 
AGGCE.V      1,45 
 
AGGCF.V      1,78 
 
AGGCG.V      2,34 
 
AGGCH.V      3,20 
 
AGGCI.V      4,60 
 
AGGCJ.V      6,62 
 
AGGRM.V      22,20 
 
AGGRN.V      18,00 
 
AGGRO.V      13,98 
 
AGGRP.V      10,20 
 
AGGRR.V      6,95 
 
AGGCK.V      0,75 
 
AGGCL.V      0,96 
 
AGGCM.V      1,27 
 
AGGCN.V      1,75 
 
AGGCO.V      2,55 
 
AGGCP.V      3,90 
 
AGGCR.V      6,05 
 
AGGRS.V      22,10 
 
AGGRT.V      17,75 
 
AGGRU.V      13,50 
 
AGGRV.V      9,70 
 
AGGRY.V      6,40 
 
AGGCS.V      0,45 
 
AGGCT.V      0,57 
 
AGGCU.V      0,77 
 
AGGCV.V      1,15 
 
AGGCY.V      1,85 
 
AGGCZ.V      3,10 
 
AGGDA.V      5,25 
 
AGGRZ.V      17,35 
 
AGGSA.V      13,10 
 
AGGSB.V      9,20 
 
AGGSC.V      5,77 
 
AGGSD.V      3,25

The sales prices given below are only indicative prices to be applied at the first opening of the session, the sales prices may change after the Brokerage Houses Warrants begin to be traded on the stock exchange and it is not essential that they continue to be traded at the opening price throughout the session.

The securities note of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants has been published on 17th of June 2026.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: ODP 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 433729 
EQS News ID:  2354912 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2354912&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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