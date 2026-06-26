Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco navigates path to the future with the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

MONACO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaco is set to become a global laboratory for the future of sustainable maritime mobility once again. The 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is fast approaching and will bring together students, researchers, engineers, shipyards and technology companies from around the world next month to showcase the latest advances in clean propulsion systems. With 52 teams from 21 nationalities, representing 33 competing universities, while 14 additional universities will attend as observers, the event has become one of the leading international platforms for innovation in the maritime sector.

Organized by Yacht Club de Monaco from July 8 to 11, the Challenge will gather competitors and industry leaders to test and compare technologies ranging from electric and hydrogen propulsion to methanol-powered and foiling solutions. The event aims to accelerate the decarbonization of maritime transport while fostering collaboration between academia, startups and established industry players.

Held under the "Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting" initiative and supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Monaco City Council, UBS, BMW and SBM Offshore, the event also brings together leading companies from the maritime industry, including Safe Harbor, Oceanco, Ferretti Group, Azimut | Benetti Group, Lürssen, ESA NanoTech and NatPower H, the latter serving as the event's official hydrogen supplier.

"This year, we are welcoming back regular attendee teams, as well as new ones, and for the first time universities coming to observe and prepare to enter the competition in the future. This is undoubtedly the best indicator of the momentum driving the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. It has become a place where ideas circulate, experiences are shared and the next generation of engineers works alongside industry professionals to progress sustainable maritime technologies," says Yacht Club de Monaco Director and General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

One of the notable developments this year is the growing interest from universities worldwide. A delegation from four American institutions - Columbia University, George Washington University, Howard University and Florida International University - will attend to explore participation opportunities for the 2027 edition. Beyond the on-water competitions, the event will feature conferences, technology demonstrations and public activities. Visitors will have free access to the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge Village, where they can meet teams, discover emerging technologies and follow the competitions live.

A key factor in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge's appeal is that it is built on a unique ecosystem that brings together students, alumni, researchers, and industry professionals. Through its Corporate Mentoring Program, several partner companies support teams in developing their projects by providing technical expertise, feedback, and an industry perspective.

Getting involved with the initiative there is UBS: "At UBS, our partnership with Yacht Club de Monaco and the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge demonstrates our strong commitment to innovation, sustainable development and responsible progress. We are proud to encourage the next generation of talent helping to build cleaner and more efficient maritime mobility", said Alejandro Velez, Director of UBS Monaco, Spain & Portugal. The program also highlights the growing links between academia and industry through mentoring initiatives and entrepreneurial success stories. Among them is Monaco-based startup Nemo-Systems, founded by former competitors and now providing real-time performance monitoring technology for all participating boats.

The program will also feature the Advanced Yachting Technology Conference and the Alternative Fuels & Sustainable Yachting Conference, bringing together experts, researchers and industry leaders to discuss emerging technologies and future decarbonization pathways for the sector. Alongside the competitions, these discussions reinforce the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge's role as a meeting point for innovation, knowledge-sharing and collaboration across the global maritime industry.

Over the past decade, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge has evolved from a student-focused solar boat competition into a global innovation hub where future technologies for cleaner and more efficient maritime mobility are developed, tested and showcased.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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