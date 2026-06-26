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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Harrow International School Appi Japan Celebrates Historic First Graduation: Class of 2026 Earns Offers from World-Leading Universities

A Proven Model: World-Class British Full-Boarding School Education in the Heart of Japan
Since opening in August 2022, Harrow Appi Japan has brought the full Harrow experience to Japan. As a proud member of the Harrow family of schools, the school holds itself to the very same traditions and ambitions that have shaped the original school for over four centuries, now delivered in a setting of outstanding natural beauty in Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan.

The 34 members of the Class of 2026 are the school's founding generation. Educated within a richly multinational community, they developed not only academic excellence, but the leadership capabilities and international outlook that define graduates of the world's great boarding schools. Their university admissions provide early and compelling evidence that Harrow Appi Japan is fulfilling its founding mission: to develop the next generation of global leaders.

University Offer Highlights - Class of 2026 (as of 17 June 2026)

Country / Region

Notable Universities

United Kingdom

University College London (UCL), King's College London, University of Edinburgh, University of Manchester, University of Bristol, University of Warwick, University of Glasgow, University of Birmingham, University of Leeds, University of Sheffield, Durham University, University of St Andrews, University of Exeter, Queen Mary University of London, Cardiff University, University of Bath, Royal Holloway University of London, University of Essex

United States

Carnegie Mellon University, University of Virginia, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Purdue University, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine, Ohio State University, Michigan State University, Pennsylvania State University, Rutgers University, Northeastern University, University of Pittsburgh, University at Buffalo (SUNY), University of Colorado Boulder, University of Miami, University of Delaware, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Pratt Institute, Parsons School of Design

Canada

University of Toronto, University of British Columbia

Australia & New Zealand

University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, Monash University, University of Western Australia, Western Sydney University, University of Auckland

Japan

Waseda University, Keio University, Sophia University

Mainland China & Hong Kong

Tsinghua University, University of Hong Kong, Duke Kunshan University

*This list represents a selection of confirmed offers as of 17 June 2026 and is not exhaustive.

About Harrow International School Appi Japan
Set amongst the mountains of Appi Kogen, Iwate Prefecture, Harrow International School Appi Japan is a place where world-class education combines with a full boarding experience in stunning Japanese nature. Aligned with Harrow's esteemed British international curriculum, the school provides a 24/7 distraction-free learning environment that enables students to experience a genuine holistic education - one that seeks to cultivate the balanced development of mind, body, and spirit.

Harrow Appi Japan welcomes students aged 11 to 18 (Year 7 to 13), offering a full boarding education that mirrors the traditions of Harrow School in the UK, with academic provision through the internationally recognised IGCSE and A Level curriculum. The educational experience combines academic excellence with sport, the arts and personal development, supported by a world-class enrichment programme including high-level ski and snowboard coaching, preparing students for success at leading universities around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/harrow-international-school-appi-japan-celebrates-historic-first-graduation-class-of-2026-earns-offers-from-world-leading-universities-302811708.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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