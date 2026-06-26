DJ Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist (100D) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 158.5034 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 168255 CODE: 100D ISIN: LU1650492XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D Sequence No.: 433734 EQS News ID: 2354954 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)