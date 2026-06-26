EMGS: New name registered - Voim ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Voim ASA (the "Company") on 24 June 2026 regarding the completion of the annual general meeting of the Company and that all items on the agenda had been resolved in accordance with the respective proposals.

The new name of the Company, Voim ASA, resolved by the annual general meeting, has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and section Rule Book II for Issuers.

