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WKN: A0MM87 | ISIN: NO0010358484 | Ticker-Symbol: E2M
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:11
0,006 Euro
-9,09 % -0,001
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0160,01712:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 10:54 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EMGS: New name registered - Voim ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Voim ASA (the "Company") on 24 June 2026 regarding the completion of the annual general meeting of the Company and that all items on the agenda had been resolved in accordance with the respective proposals.

The new name of the Company, Voim ASA, resolved by the annual general meeting, has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and section Rule Book II for Issuers.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.