GTA Holdings Berhad Secures Bursa Malaysia's Approval for ACE Market Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA" or the "Company"), an investment holding company whose subsidiary is principally involved in the provision of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO")-related services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") for its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities ("ACE Market").

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd., which was established in 2010, the Company serves aviation operators, MRO-related customers and defence-linked end markets, and is supported by OEM-linked relationships within the Safran group and EPI consortium ecosystems. Based at the Helicopter Centre at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, GTA is strategically positioned within one of Malaysia's key aviation maintenance hubs.

Propeller Engine on Display at GTA's Exhibition Booth

GTA's revenue model is anchored by proactive maintenance service packages, corrective maintenance works and sales of aviation equipment. For the financial year ended 31 December 2024 ("FYE 2024"), the Group recorded revenue of RM236.65 million and profit after tax of RM36.61 million. Of the Group's revenue, proactive maintenance service packages contributed RM91.79 million, corrective maintenance RM50.19 million, and sales of aviation equipment RM94.67 million. The Company's customer base includes long-standing relationships with aviation and defence-linked customers.

Dato' Nonee Ashirin binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad, Dato' Nonee Ashirin binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, said, "We are honoured to have received Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad's approval for GTA's proposed listing on the ACE Market. This marks an important milestone in our corporate journey and reflects the progress we have made in building a specialised aviation support business with strong technical capabilities, trusted customer relationships and a clear growth strategy."

Dato' Nonee added, "The proposed IPO will allow us to strengthen our operational capabilities, expand into complementary aviation support segments and enhance our market reach, both in Malaysia and beyond. We believe this will place GTA in a stronger position to capture opportunities in the aviation maintenance and support industry while continuing to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

According to GTA's exposure prospectus, the proposed IPO will involve 329.0 million shares, comprising a public issue of 205.0 million new shares and an offer for sale of 124.0 million existing shares, in conjunction with the listing of the Company on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. The public issue includes 64.57 million shares for application by the Malaysian public, 12.91 million shares for eligible directors and employees, and 127.52 million shares by way of private placement to institutional and selected investors. Based on the enlarged issued share capital of 1,291,347,300 shares, the IPO shares represent approximately 25.48% of the Company's enlarged share base.

Proceeds raised from the public issue are intended to support several strategic initiatives, including the establishment of a new operating facility, the expansion of helicopter MRO activities in the Middle East, the expansion into the MRO of landing gear, wheels and brakes, working capital requirements, and listing expenses. GTA has stated that the new facility will support the expansion of its technical capabilities in MRO activities, additional certifications, increased headcount and new training-related initiatives.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent.

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About GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA")

GTA Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company, while its wholly-owned subsidiary is a specialised aviation support company in Malaysia, principally involved in the provision of related MRO services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components. Operating from the Helicopter Centre at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, its subsidiary serves customers in regulated and mission-critical segments of the aviation industry, including aviation operators, MRO-related customers and defence-linked end markets. Backed by its technical know-how, industry experience and OEM-linked relationships within the aviation ecosystem, its subsidiary is focused on strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in the broader aerospace services market.

For more information, visit https://globalturbineasia.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of GTA Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: GTA Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/gta-holdings-berhad-secures-bursa-malaysias-approval-for-ace-market-listing-1182784