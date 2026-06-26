Renoise and Contra Open $10,500 Creator Challenge for AI-Generated Short Films

Renoise and Contra have launched a co-branded short-film challenge, open June 22-30, 2026, with a $10,500 total prize pool. Contra, with over one million creators, hosts, and manages the challenge.

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Renoise and Contra have launched a co-branded short-film challenge, open June 22-30, 2026, with a $10,500 total prize pool. Creators are asked to produce a 15-60 second cinematic video using Renoise, with one rule: the story must end with an unexpected plot twist.Participants sign up on Contra, receive 1,000 free Renoise credits, and submit with the Renoise watermark and RenoiseChallenge tag. Entries are judged on creative execution, visual quality, and originality. Winners will be announced via Contra's live webinar.Renoise provides AI video generation through text or image prompts, with a Canvas timeline, FacePass character consistency, and batch generation - available on web, desktop, and CLI. Contra, with over one million creators, hosts and manages the challenge.

Renoise, an AI video generation platform, has partnered with Contra, a professional creator network platform, to launch a short-film challenge with a $10,500 total prize pool. The competition asks participants to create a cinematic video between 15 and 60 seconds using Renoise, with one narrative rule: the story must conclude with a plot twist the viewer didn't expect.

The Contra challenge opens 9:00am on June 22, 2026 at 9:00am PST, and accepts submissions through 11:59pm on June 30, 2026. A panel of judges will evaluate entries on creative execution, visual quality, and originality. Winners will be announced following the close of submissions via Contra's live hosted webinar.

Prize Breakdown

1st Place: $5,000

2nd Place: $2,500

3rd Place: $1,000

Community Favorite: $1,000 - determined by engagement and overall impact on the Contra platform

Community Promoter: $1,000 - awarded to the participant who refers the most new entrants that go on to submit a qualifying entry

All approved submissions must carry the Renoise watermark and the hashtag RenoiseChallenge. Participants are required to share their work on Contra and social media X or LinkedIn, tagging @renoiseai. Optional but encouraged: a screenshot or shareable link showing the creator's Renoise Canvas workflow.

How Renoise Works

Renoise generates video from natural language text prompts or image references. Generated clips land on Renoise Canvas: a node-based workspace where creators execute prompts, reference assets, and view outputs. These outputs can be dragged into a multi-track timeline to assemble a final cut, all in one window. The platform includes FacePass, a feature for maintaining character consistency across multiple shots, and supports batch generation for rapid iteration. Creators can access Renoise through a web browser, desktop application, or command-line integrations with Claude Code, OpenClaw, and Codex.

Partnership with Contra

Contra, which counts over one million independent creators on its platform, will host the challenge page, manage submissions, and provide community engagement throughout the competition window. Each participant who signs up through Contra receives 1,000 free Renoise credits, valid for the duration of the challenge.

About Renoise Renoise is an AI video generation platform designed for creators and developers. It supports text-to-video and image-to-video generation, a node-based asset workspace (Renoise Canvas), multi-track timeline editing, and character consistency (FacePass) across scenes. Renoise is available on web, desktop, and through CLI integrations with Claude Code, OpenClaw, and Codex. The company is headquartered at 8 The Green, Ste R, Dover, Delaware, 19901, United States.

Entrants can start at Renoise AI or through the challenge page on Contra.

About Contra Contra is a professional network for independent creators, with over one million members. The platform enables freelancers to build portfolios, connect with brands, and participate in sponsored challenges.

Media Contact

Organization: Renoise

Contact Person Name: Shelley Xie

Website: https://renoise.ai

Email: marketing@renoise.ai

Address: 8 The Green, Ste R

City: Dover

State: Delaware

Country: United States

SOURCE: Renoise

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/renoise-and-contra-open-10-500-creator-challenge-for-ai-generated-shor-1182773