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Dow Jones News
26.06.2026 12:03 Uhr
269 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Index Solutions: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Index Solutions (MSET,NSDT) 
Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
26-Jun-2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
 
Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg 
 
RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 
 
(the "company") 
 
______________________________________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
June 25, 2026 

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 

 - Ex-date: July 1, 2026 
 - Record date: July 2, 2026 
 - Payment date: July 3, 2026 
  
 
ETF Name            ISIN     Share Class  TIDM  Listing   Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol 
                      Currency        Currency   share class currency) 
 
 
Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target  LU3299677XXX EUR      MSET LN USD     0.057              BM92680 
Income UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Nasdaq-100 Target    LU3299677XXX USD      NSDT LN USD     0.055              BM92668 
Income UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU3299677XXX, LU3299677XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MSET,NSDT 
LEI Code:   549300W7KKNXBMESYV26 
Sequence No.: 433740 
EQS News ID:  2354922 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2354922&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.