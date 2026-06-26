DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (MSET,NSDT) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 26-Jun-2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS June 25, 2026 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: - Ex-date: July 1, 2026 - Record date: July 2, 2026 - Payment date: July 3, 2026 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target LU3299677XXX EUR MSET LN USD 0.057 BM92680 Income UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Nasdaq-100 Target LU3299677XXX USD NSDT LN USD 0.055 BM92668 Income UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

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ISIN: LU3299677XXX, LU3299677XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MSET,NSDT LEI Code: 549300W7KKNXBMESYV26 Sequence No.: 433740 EQS News ID: 2354922 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 26, 2026 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)