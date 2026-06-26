Agrivoltaics is no longer a workaround for land constraints but is rapidly becoming a distinct sector with its own technical, agronomic, and economic logic, according to Jochen Hauff from the Global Solar Council (GSC), who spoke about the topic in a recent interview during the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany, on the future of agrivoltaics. "AgriPV is a creative solution that the PV industry has put forward to make PV deployable in countries with land constraints," he said in an interview with pv magazine. "But the technology is now its own dimension, its own identity. It's becoming sort ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...