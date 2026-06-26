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WKN: A0Q87R | ISIN: US47759T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 12:34
14,920 Euro
-0,13 % -0,020
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,94014,98012:41
14,92014,98012:38
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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JinkoSolar Listed on 2026 Fortune China Technology 50

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar, the global leading PV and ESS supplier, has been listed on the 2026 Fortune China Technology 50. This inclusion is based on the company's technological innovation, R&D capabilities, and performance breakthroughs in the photovoltaic sector. The listing recognizes JinkoSolar's long-term commitment to core technology innovation and its continuous push toward the industry's efficiency limits.

As an industry leader in patent applications and authorizations, JinkoSolar holds over 5,700 patents globally. This includes more than 3,500 authorized patents and over 700 patents related to N-type TOPCon technology. Supported by these technical reserves, JinkoSolar continues to advance TOPCon technology. The conversion efficiency of its latest N-type TOPCon perovskite tandem cell has reached 34.82%, breaking the world record for the 33rd time. By coupling perovskite and TOPCon cell technologies and developing a new tandem cell structure, the company drives technological progress in both efficiency and stability.

Beyond laboratory data, JinkoSolar focuses on mass production implementation and scenario adaptation. Based on extensive TOPCon R&D, the team continuously expands mass production efficiency limits by introducing new processes and technologies. The efficiency of the Tiger Neo series continues to increase. The newly released Tiger Neo 5.0 module achieves a 700W power output within the same dimensions, with a module efficiency of 25.91%. For the next five years, JinkoSolar has established a clear efficiency improvement roadmap to accelerate the Tiger Neo series toward the 28.7% theoretical efficiency limit of TOPCon crystalline silicon cells.

Driven by this technology and product performance, JinkoSolar's global module shipments have exceeded 400GW, securing the No. 1 position in global module shipments seven times. As of Q1 2026, the Tiger Neo series reached 240GW, becoming the industry's best-selling module. With a 2026 target of 75-85GW, total Tiger Neo shipments are expected to exceed 300GW by year-end.

Marked by 33 world records, Tiger Neo 5.0 efficiency upgrades, and 400GW in global shipments, JinkoSolar continues to redefine the boundaries of PV technology. Through continuous R&D and mass production execution, the company is reshaping the global green energy landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001076/50.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jinkosolar-listed-on-2026-fortune-china-technology-50-302811723.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.