Globeducate Partners with World Federation of United Nations Associations

MADRID, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globeducate has announced a new strategic partnership with the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), launching in September 2026. The partnership will advance the international education group's global citizenship agenda and create distinctive opportunities for students and teachers across its network.

Since launching its global agenda in January 2020, Globeducate has embedded the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into everyday learning across more than 65 bilingual and international schools in 11 countries. Students are encouraged to develop their agency and voice, engage with global issues and take meaningful action in their communities.

Students already participate in Model United Nations competitions worldwide, alongside Globeducate's annual Model United Nations event. In 2027, the event will take place in Geneva, giving students the opportunity to experience the United Nations headquarters in its seventh year.

WFUNA partners the International Institute in Geneva and Geneva Business School will co-host Globeducate students on their campuses during the event, further enriching the programme.

Through the new partnership, Globeducate students and teachers will be able to participate in global citizenship training programmes. A Globeducate MUN delegation will also take part in WFUNA's Global Model UN conferences around the world.

Chief Education Officer for Globeducate Daniel Jones said: "This partnership takes our students and teachers to the heart of the United Nations and its agencies. Through teacher training and professional development around the topic of Global Citizenship, including modules aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals or other themes proposed by WFUNA, we are not simply creating opportunities for students but a programme across Globeducate schools that will have lasting impact. The WFUNA Act4Impact programme will teach students about the SDGs, project management, and global citizenship, during which students develop their own projects to implement in their local communities."

"We are delighted to partner with Globeducate to expand WFUNA's programming to its global network of schools and to reach even more students and educators around the world," said Aziel-Philippos Goulandris, WFUNA Secretary-General. "This partnership offers an exciting opportunity to educate the next generation of leaders, strengthen their understanding of the United Nations and the Sustainable Development Goals, and inspire them to take action in their own communities. By connecting students more closely to the work and values of the UN, we hope to empower young people to see themselves as active global citizens with a meaningful role to play in shaping a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world."

GLOBEDUCATE: https://www.globeducate.com



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