During a chat with pv magazine on the sidelines of the Smarter E trade show in Munich, Germany, Federico Brucciani, secretary of Italia Solare, offered a broad and candid assessment of the state of photovoltaics and energy storage in Italy, touching on market dynamics across the residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale segments. Brucciani described the storage sector in particular as being in a strong growth phase, while stressing that the expansion is far from uniform. In particular, he drew a clear distinction between residential and other segments, noting that "the storage ...

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