Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed CNT(Centel) at 10:00 on June 22, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cnt_usdt

About CNT(Centel)

CENTEL is a blockchain infrastructure and liquid staking ecosystem built to make masternode and validator rewards accessible to everyone. By removing high capital requirements, technical barriers, and long lock-up periods, CENTEL enables users to participate in professional-grade blockchain infrastructure through a simplified and liquid experience. CNT serves as the core utility token of the ecosystem, powering staking, governance, rewards, and future network expansion. With a long-term vision of launching a native masternode-secured blockchain, CENTEL is creating a scalable, community-driven platform designed to deliver sustainable growth and value for users, investors, and ecosystem participants.

Why CNT(Centel)

Operating traditional masternodes typically requires significant collateral commitments, continuous server maintenance, and long unbonding periods. CENTEL is built to address these barriers by pooling user capital and operating professional nodes at scale, distributing rewards proportionally.

Furthermore, the protocol utilizes the LayerZero V2 Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) architecture. This design enables native cross-chain transfers of the CNT token across networks including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Tron without relying on wrapped tokens. This unified supply model mitigates bridging risks and reduces liquidity fragmentation across the broader ecosystem.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Centel

Centel Token Symbol: CNT

CNT Total Supply: 12,000,000,000

12,000,000,000 Blockchain: Multichain OFT

Allocation Breakdown:

Community & Rewards: 30%

Ecosystem & Infrastructure: 20%

Masternode Bootstrap (Future): 15%

Team & Core Builders: 12%

Treasury / DAO: 10%

Liquidity & Market Making: 8%

Advisors: 5%

Learn More About CNT(Centel)

Website: https://www.centel.io/

X: https://x.com/CCentel_io

Telegram: https://t.me/centelinsights

Whitepaper: https://www.centel.io/whitepaper-download

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302978

Source: LBank