StarCharge Presents Integrated Energy Solutions at EES Europe 2026 in Munich, Advancing Europe's Energy Transition

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge is exhibiting at The smarter E Europe (EES) 2026 in Munich, showcasing its integrated energy solutions, Europe-tailored products, and new strategic partnerships supporting the region's accelerating energy transition.

Driven by high electricity prices, policy support, and expanding storage deployment, Europe's distributed energy market continues to grow, particularly in commercial storage, public charging, and off-grid applications.

Localization, Partnerships, and Full-Scenario Solutions

StarCharge continues to advance its Europe strategy through three key pillars:

Localized product development

Solutions are engineered for European grid standards, regulatory requirements, and operating environments, addressing challenges such as grid constraints and high deployment costs.

Strategic partnerships

The company deepens cooperation with Schneider Electric to strengthen localized service networks and accelerate regional project execution.

Full-scenario energy coverage

StarCharge's portfolio spans EV charging, distributed storage, and utility-scale ESS, supporting commercial, transport, remote, and grid applications.

Key Announcements at EES Europe 2026

New European partnerships signed

StarCharge signed agreements with AGE Energy, VBG, and S.C. VIDESEC and CO S.R.L., focusing on channel expansion, project deployment, and localized service capabilities.

Launch of 240kW integrated solar-storage-charging system

A Europe-adapted all-in-one system designed to reduce installation complexity and improve project economics for commercial applications.

International certification achieved

StarCharge's export products received recognized international certifications, confirming compliance with safety and performance standards for European markets.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a global provider of EV charging and integrated energy solutions, offering charging infrastructure, energy storage systems, and smart energy management platforms. The company is committed to supporting the global energy transition through technology innovation and localized deployment.

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