Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) reports encouraging results from its winter drilling campaign at the Thundermine (also called Thunderwood) target area in the Company's 100%-owned Matagami Mining Camp. Drilling successfully intersected both volcanic massive sulphide (VMS)-related alteration and gold-bearing zones associated with favourable host rocks and structures, providing important geological information and confirming key elements of the historical exploration results.

"This single hole confirms both the camp's signature VMS-style mineralization and the potential to define a significant gold-bearing hydrothermal system," said Christina McCarthy, Nuvau's Chief Executive Officer. "It's the first Nuvau hole at Thundermine, and the first at the target in nearly four decades. We are excited that the alteration and veining intersected in our hole appears to be significantly wider than what shallow historical drilling intersected, especially because this hole is approximately 200 metres below where previous explorers stopped. This suggests that we could be tracking a potentially large-scale, untested gold system."

McCarthy added, "Spring runoff prevented positioning the drill rig where we intended, and drilling was suspended before the hole could exit the prospective quartz porphyry intrusive body, leaving the full extent of the intrusive and associated hydrothermal system untested. With improved ground conditions this summer, we can orient the rig to intersect the structures at the optimal angle to better define the geometry and continuity of the gold system."

Highlights from a successful winter exploration program

First hole drilled to test gold target at Thundermine confirmed gold and base metal mineralization: 5.28 g/t Au over 6.10 m, including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m, within a broader gold-bearing interval.

Previous limited historic drilling (1950s and 1980s) returned intervals of high-grade gold mineralization while exploring for copper mineralization. No drilling has tested this area in nearly 40 years.

The goal of the winter program was to test an area where drilling in 1998 reported gold mineralization in a quartz porphyry rock unit; gold mineralization was intersected approximately 200 m below historical gold intercepts , suggesting a gold-bearing system continues at depth, as well as the potential for further extension. Priority targets for follow-up drilling have also been identified.

, suggesting a gold-bearing system continues at depth, as well as the potential for further extension. Priority targets for follow-up drilling have also been identified. A broad, multi-zone, gold envelope was also intercepted, assaying 45.90 m of 0.24 g/t Au (incl. 0.40 m @ 6.02 g/t) , highlighting the potential for more extensive gold mineralization than previously recognized.

, highlighting the potential for more extensive gold mineralization than previously recognized. Matagami-style VMS-type alteration and mineralization intersected higher up in the hole (base metals assays pending).

intersected higher up in the hole (base metals assays pending). Validates a historical high-grade gold target that was not followed up on supporting the significance of the 1988 high-grade gold mineralization (see figure 2, example: 1.0 m @ 78.16 g/t, 0.8 m @ 26.40 g/t, and 9.40 m @ 4.02 g/t). Note: these results have been extracted from historical information; they have not been validated by Nuvau and are not compliant with NI 43-101. Original results are available via GESTIM, GM 48216, and GM 08790.

supporting the significance of the 1988 high-grade gold mineralization (see figure 2, example: 1.0 m @ 78.16 g/t, 0.8 m @ 26.40 g/t, and 9.40 m @ 4.02 g/t). Next phase fully funded and underway with second rig; goal is to test several high priority gold and base metal targets, include Lotto and Daniel VMS mineralized zones

District-scale exploration opportunity in Matagami Northern Domain that hosts multiple prospective gold and base metal targets within a broader regional geological corridor, host of several significant gold deposits, including Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake Mine.





Figure 1: Localization of the Nuvau 100% owned Matagami Mining Camp Property in northern Quebec, highlighting the location of the Thundermine targeted area and the location of the surrounding main exploration and mining projects, as well as past and present producers.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/302946_8f33087eb4cbabcc_001full.jpg

Thundermine was not part of the land package acquired from Glencore and was added by Nuvau in 2023 owing to its potential to host both base metal VMS and gold mineralization.

Historical drilling identified multiple mineralized occurrences associated with favourable geological environments, including VMS-style mineralization and alteration hosted within volcanic rocks characteristic of the Matagami camp, as well as gold-bearing quartz veins hosted within felsic- to intermediate-intrusive rocks. Initial drilling campaigns in the 1950s intersected copper-rich mineralization, while subsequent programs in the late 1980s returned several high-grade gold intercepts. Despite these encouraging results, only limited follow-up exploration has been completed since 1988.

Historical results have not been independently verified by Nuvau and should not be relied upon. They are considered relevant for exploration targeting purposes.





Figure 2: Compilation of the Thundermine showing historical mineralized intervals from publicly available sources (SIGÉOM) displayed on the regional geological map (Pilote & al., 2012). These results have been extracted from historical information, as such they are not validated by Nuvau, and not compliant with NI 43-101. Original results are available via GESTIM, GM 48216, and GM 08790.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11236/302946_8f33087eb4cbabcc_002full.jpg

Nuvau's winter drilling program at Thundermine was designed to validate historical observations from the 1950s and 1980s to understand the geological controls on mineralization across the target area. The program successfully confirmed the presence of multiple mineralization styles, including VMS-like alteration and stringer sulphide mineralization, as well as structurally controlled quartz veining associated with gold mineralization within a quartz porphyry rock unit.

Nuvau's initial holes were drilled to confirm the altered volcanic package and associated copper-rich stringer mineralization. The final hole, TH-26-04, was extended to test the interpreted gold-bearing structures and favourable host rocks to the east. Although the target was drilled at an oblique angle, it successfully confirmed the presence of both mineralization styles identified historically at Thundermine. Notably, the drill hole intersected a polyphased quartz-carbonate-fuchsite-sericite-chlorite vein, returning 5.28 g/t Au over 6.10 metres (downhole length), approximately 200 metres below the historical gold-bearing intercepts. The mineralized structure appears to be hosted within a quartz porphyry intrusive body and provides evidence for the continuation of a gold-bearing hydrothermal system at depth. Drilling was suspended before the hole could pass through the full prospective intrusive unit, as spring thaw rapidly deteriorated the ice- and snow-based access infrastructure supporting the drill site.

The geological observations collected during the winter campaign suggest that both the gold-bearing structure and the associated favourable host lithologies remain largely untested along strike and at depth. The results have refined Nuvau's geological model and identified several priority targets for follow-up drilling.





Figure 3: Highlighted results of the Nuvau winter drilling campaign on Thundermine property. Drill hole TH-26-04 intersected both VMS-related and gold-bearing mineralization styles. Selected gold intervals on the Nuvau TH-26-04 hole are displayed as composites, using a 0.1 g/t Au cut-off. Base metal assays remain pending and will be part of a separate interpretation and follow-up drilling campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Diamond drilling at Thundermine is scheduled to commence in early July to further define the geometry and extent of the gold-bearing hydrothermal system and to improve the understanding of the geological controls on mineralization. Drilling will target interpreted extensions of the mineralized structures using optimized orientations to better evaluate their true thickness, continuity, and relationship with the surrounding intrusive and volcanic units. The program will also test the eastern extension of the favourable structural corridor and associated alteration system, where several geological features remain largely untested.

The VMS-style alteration and stringer mineralization identified during the winter campaign will also be considered for further evaluation following the receipt and interpretation of the remaining assay results.

Further results will be released as they become available and are validated in accordance with the Company's quality assurance and quality control procedures.

Table 1: Thundermine - Drillhole TH-26-04 assays intervals of interest, above 0.1 g/t. Composited for intervals presenting continuity of mineralization >0.2 g/t. All lengths are core lengths; true width is unknown.

Drillhole From

(metres) To

(metres) Sample

number Length (downhole) Au (g/t)

>0.1 g/t Composites (downhole) TH-26-03 323.55 324 L514879 0.45 0.107

TH-26-04 138.55 139.1 L514977 0.55 0.103 2.35 m @ 0.38 g/t Au TH-26-04 139.1 140.1 L514978 1 0.208 TH-26-04 140.1 140.9 L514980 0.8 0.77 TH-26-04 402.7 404.8 L515202 2.1 0.458 45.90 m @ 0.24 g/t Au TH-26-04 406.05 407.1 L515205 1.05 0.798 TH-26-04 409.6 410.85 L515209 1.25 1.492 TH-26-04 418.05 418.95 L515218 0.9 2.043 TH-26-04 420 421.5 L515221 1.5 0.103 TH-26-04 430.8 431.2 L515229 0.4 0.308 TH-26-04 432.1 432.5 L515231 0.4 6.024 TH-26-04 434.85 435.45 L515234 0.6 0.799 TH-26-04 436.1 437.1 L515236 1 0.234 TH-26-04 447.5 448.6 L515249 1.1 1.863 TH-26-04 526.5 528 L515323 1.5 0.387

TH-26-04 528 529.5 L515324 1.5 0.824

TH-26-04 530.95 531.75 L515327 0.8 0.141

TH-26-04 562.85 564 L515353 1.15 8.946 6.10 m @ 5.28 g/t Au TH-26-04 564 564.9 L515354 0.9 0.187 TH-26-04 564.9 565.95 L515355 1.05 11.361 TH-26-04 565.95 567.45 L515356 1.5 3.532 TH-26-04 567.45 568.95 L515357 1.5 2.841 TH-26-04 568.95 570 L515358 1.05 0.145

TH-26-04 579 580.5 L515366 1.5 0.149



Table 2: Drillhole locations

DDH UTM X UTM Y UTM Z Azimuth Dip Length TH-26-02 296485 5524183 255 140 45 447 TH-26-03 296485 5524183 255 180 45 324 TH-26-04 296460 5523980 255 90 45 588

Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and Data Verification

Drill core is logged, photographed, sawn in half, and sampled at Nuvau Minerals' secure core facility. One half of the core is submitted for analysis, and the remaining half is retained on site for reference. Samples are sealed in individually labelled plastic bags and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to MSALABS in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory.

Samples are dried, crushed to achieve approximately 70% passing 2 mm, and prepared for analysis. Gold assays are completed using PhotonAssay technology on a nominal 500 g aliquot. The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the regular inclusion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples, which represent approximately 20% of all submitted samples. Laboratory quality control procedures are also applied as part of MSALABS' accredited analytical protocols.

Analytical results are reviewed through a comprehensive QA/QC verification process, including the evaluation of standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Reanalysis is conducted systematically where QA/QC criteria are not met. The Qualified Person reviews the analytical results, QA/QC data, and verification procedures disclosed herein and considers the results to be reliable and suitable for reporting.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bastien Fresia, P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Technical Services and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuvau

Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC) is a Canadian mining and exploration company advancing a historic mining camp toward a production restart while generating new critical metal and gold discoveries. Its flagship asset is the past-producing Matagami mining district in northern Québec. Nuvau controls a 1,380 square kilometre land package and benefits from access to permitted mining infrastructure, including an option on a 3,000 tpd concentrator. The Company's strategy is to combine district-scale exploration targeting zinc-copper VMS deposits and newly recognized gold potential with resource growth and project development.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the completion and timing of any remaining post-closing filings and registrations with governmental authorities; the timing and form of payments contemplated by the Earn-In Agreement (including any election to satisfy a portion of such payments in Common Shares), and if applicable, the receipt of any required stock exchange and other regulatory approvals; the potential future acquisition of the excluded property and satisfaction of applicable conditions related thereto; and the timing and ability of the Company to advance the Property to production decision. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Nuvau Minerals Inc.