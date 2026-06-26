Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Investorideas.com, a leading investment platform for retail investors releases an editorial snapshot on biotech and medical tech stocks announcing potential treatments and vaccines for the 2026 Ebola virus outbreak.





From Vaccines to Therapeutics; How Biotech Is Addressing the Ebola Outbreak

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According to a recent ABC news headline - "France confirms 1st Ebola case linked to DRC as UN warns outbreak is fastest-growing in Africa's history. The outbreak has led to more than 1,000 cases and more than 260 deaths."

UN news reports - "Ebola has been spreading at unprecedented speed in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), bringing risk and fear into people's daily lives, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday."

From big pharma to smaller players, stocks in the sector are making headlines as the outbreak continues. Biotech and biodefense stocks focusing on infectious diseases like Ebola can be highly speculative and the sector has already experienced volatility.

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, reported June 8th that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has announced a call for proposal for vaccine development for Bundibugyo virus (BDBV) with applications due June 12, 2026. Soligenix, in collaboration with Axel Lehrer, PhD, Professor in the Department of Tropical Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawai'i at Manoa, has previously developed bivalent and trivalent thermostable vaccines, constructed from antigens against Ebola virus, Sudan virus and Marburg virus and the CoVaccine HT adjuvant, demonstrating thermostability, immunogenicity and durable efficacy in non-human primates. This work, combined with previous and ongoing work in Dr. Lehrer's laboratory that has demonstrated platform compatibility of the key Bundibugyo virus antigen, will form the basis of an application to CEPI enabling rapid development of a protein-based thermostable subunit vaccine for BDBV.

From the news:

"Our filovirus vaccines have demonstrated broad and robust immune responses in mice and up to 100% protection in non-human primates," stated Dr. Lehrer. "Further, we have developed thermostable vaccine formulations in collaboration with Soligenix, demonstrating extended stability that is particularly relevant for the use of these vaccines in virus-endemic countries in Africa, as well as in the context of strategic national stockpiles and preparations for potential larger outbreaks and pandemics. A single-vial subunit vaccine that can be shipped at ambient temperatures and then needs to only be reconstituted with sterile water immediately prior to use has the potential to improve vaccination efforts globally by simplifying storage and distribution logistics not only as a stand-alone vaccine, but also as a practical add-on booster broadening immunity in persons previously or concurrently vaccinated with other vaccines. We look forward to submitting this application with the aim of rapidly advancing the BDBV vaccine and the multivalent platform in general."

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases recently announced that it is actively monitoring developments related to the current Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, and remains prepared to engage with global healthcare and regulatory authorities regarding the potential investigational use of its Hemopurifier technology.

Aethlon's Hemopurifier is an investigational medical device designed to remove enveloped viruses and tumor-derived EVs from circulation. During the 2014 Ebola (Zaire strain) outbreak, the Hemopurifier was successfully administered to a critically ill Ugandan physician treated at Frankfurt University Hospital under emergency-use circumstances.

At the time Hemopurifier therapy was initiated, the physician was unconscious and suffering from multiple organ failure requiring mechanical ventilation, vasopressor support and continuous dialysis. Following a single 6.5-hour Hemopurifier treatment, the patient's viral load reportedly declined from approximately 400,000 Ebola virus copies per milliliter of blood to approximately 1,000 copies per milliliter of blood. The Ebola virus subsequently became undetectable five days following treatment. Testing performed after this treatment indicated that the Hemopurifier captured Ebola virus during therapy; quantitative estimates reported at the time, were approximately 242 million virions. The patient ultimately made recovered and returned home to Uganda.

In its recent earnings conference call, Aethlon noted that it has shared information regarding its Ebola-related research, clinical experience, and regulatory status with the World Health Organization's R&D Blueprint Expert Panel and the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC), which works closely with the 13 U.S. regional special pathogen treatment centers that would treat an Ebola patient in the United States should one occur.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) announced in May that maftivimab, the most potent neutralizing antibody included in Inmazeb (maftivimab, atoltivimab and odesivimab-ebgn), has been recommended by the World Health Organization's (WHO) Therapeutics Advisory Group to be prioritized for evaluation in clinical trials of investigational treatments for Bundibugyo ebolavirus. Maftivimab has demonstrated broad activity in vitro against multiple Ebola species, including Bundibugyo.

From the news:

The trial pertains to the WHO's recent declaration that the current outbreak of Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. WHO is now working closely with the governments of DRC and Uganda to facilitate the implementation of research evaluations of the prioritized products.

"We are closely coordinating our efforts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and look forward to working with the World Health Organization and others as clinical evaluation moves ahead," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. "Regeneron has a track record of rapidly delivering important medical solutions during times of global health crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple Ebola outbreaks, and we know that independently run and locally executed clinical trials are critical to developing effective new medicines in such situations."

Inmazeb is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of infection caused by Orthoebolavirus zairense, also known as Zaire ebolavirus, in adult and pediatric patients, including neonates born to infected mothers. Maftivimab is the most potent virus-neutralizing component of Inmazeb and has demonstrated broad neutralizing activity in laboratory studies against Bundibugyo ebolavirus; it has not yet been tested in vivo as a monotherapy against this distinct Ebola virus. Maftivimab has been administered to hundreds of human patients as a component of Inmazeb, which has demonstrated an acceptable safety profile. Since 2018, Inmazeb has been offered by Regeneron at no cost under a compassionate use protocol to infected persons in countries experiencing an Orthoebolavirus zairense outbreak, including the DRC and Guinea.

On June 1, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced an expanded collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance the development of a potential vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV), a cause of Ebola virus disease for which there are currently no licensed vaccines indicated.

From the news:

Under the agreement, CEPI has committed up to US $50 million to support preclinical development and Phase 1 clinical testing of Moderna's investigational BDBV vaccine candidate. The funding will also support parallel manufacturing activities, enabling doses to be produced while clinical evaluation is underway and positioning the program to rapidly advance into large-scale Phase 2/3 trials should the Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity data support further development.

The vaccine candidate is being developed using Moderna's mRNA platform, the same technology that demonstrated rapid development, scalability, and global deployment capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program also builds on Moderna's existing research and development efforts in filoviruses, including Ebola-related viruses.

The collaboration further expands Moderna's longstanding strategic collaboration with CEPI, which is focused on accelerating the development of vaccines and other countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats.

"At Moderna, we believe our mRNA platform can play an important role in responding rapidly to emerging infectious disease threats," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We are proud to expand our strategic collaboration with CEPI to advance a potential vaccine candidate against Bundibugyo ebolavirus, leveraging our established technology and experience in filovirus vaccine development. We will move with urgency and scientific rigor to support the response and help bring a potential vaccine closer to the communities that need it most."

By combining CEPI's funding and expertise in epidemic preparedness with Moderna's mRNA platform and manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of a potential vaccine that could help strengthen global readiness against future Ebola outbreaks.

"With Bundibugyo virus spreading rapidly and no licensed vaccines, every day counts in the race against this deadly disease," said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI. "CEPI's urgent funding and support aims to advance safe, effective vaccines to help control this epidemic."

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclaimer: Biotech and biodefense stocks focusing on infectious diseases can be highly speculative and carry significant volatility. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is a paid featured medical tech stock on Investor ideas. More disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. More disclosure: Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

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