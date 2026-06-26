Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GMU | ISIN: US71880W5013 | Ticker-Symbol: 44R1
NASDAQ
25.06.26 | 21:47
0,970 US-Dollar
+1,04 % +0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS
PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP0,970+1,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.