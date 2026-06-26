Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.06.2026 13:03 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 

Multi Units Luxembourg (GILS) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 
26-Jun-2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
 
Registered Office: 
 
28-32 Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg 
 
RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 
 
(the "Company") 
 
_______________________________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - AMUNDI CORE UK 
 
GOVERNMENT BOND - UCITS ETF DIST, ISIN: LU1407892XXX 
 
(THE "SHARE CLASS") 

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest 
prospectus of the Company. 

Luxembourg, 24 June 2026 

Dear Shareholder,    

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to carry out a split of the shares of the Share Class 
(the "Split") within the sub-fund AMUNDI CORE UK GOVERNMENT BOND (the "Sub-Fund").  
 
The Split will only lead to a change of the number of shares you hold but will be without any impact on your investment 
in the Company. Indeed, as of the day of the Split, the amount of your investment will only be expressed by a greater 
amount of shares. 
 
The Board has therefore resolved to divide the Net Asset Value (the "NAV") per share of the Share Class and to 
simultaneously increase the number of shares of the Share Class held by each shareholder by the factor 1:20. This will 
be achieved by allocating 19 new shares for each one share held before the Split. As a result, one share initially held 
in the Share Class will correspond, following the Split, to 20 shares of the Share Class with a NAV of a twentieth of 
its NAV before the Split, as further detailed in the example below: 
 
Before the Transaction               The Transaction  After the Transaction 
 
                                                     Total 
 
Shares Held   Net Asset Value  Total Value   Split Ratio    Shares held   Net Asset Value  Investment 
 
                                                     Value 
 
                                   200  
                  1,000 GBP =                  5 GBP       1,000 GBP 
10       100 GBP            1: 20       = 10 x 20 
              10 × 100                  = 100 / 20     = 200 × 5 
                                 = 10 + 190

Schedule: 

Key Dates                 Date 
 
Record date (based on trade date)     23 July 2026 
 
Effective date of the Split        24 July 2026

As part of this Transaction,

-- Shareholders will receive, free of charge and at no cost, 19 additional shares for each share held.

The total number of shares held will thus be multiplied by a factor of 20.

-- At the same time, the NAV per share will decrease proportionally by a factor of 20.

After the Split, the total value of your investment will therefore remain unchanged.

Such NAV division and simultaneous increase of the number of your shares in the Share Class shall be operated on 24 July 2026.

To operate the Split, subscriptions and redemptions will be suspended on the Primary Market from 22 July 2026, 6 pm CET to 24 July 2026, 6 pm CET (both including).

Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the Split will be borne by the Management Company. All other share classes of the Sub-Fund will remain unchanged and not affected by this operation.

Shareholders are advised that no share identification codes (ISIN, WKN, Sedol, Valoren, Ticker, etc) will be changed as a result of the Split.

For further details, please consult your usual financial advisor or contact us at www.amundietf.com, under the "Contact Us" section.

Yours sincerely,

For the Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1407892XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GILS 
LEI Code:   5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 
Sequence No.: 433743 
EQS News ID:  2354946 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2354946&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.