DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Multi Units Luxembourg (GILS) Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 26-Jun-2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 28-32 Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - AMUNDI CORE UK GOVERNMENT BOND - UCITS ETF DIST, ISIN: LU1407892XXX (THE "SHARE CLASS") Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest prospectus of the Company. Luxembourg, 24 June 2026 Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to carry out a split of the shares of the Share Class (the "Split") within the sub-fund AMUNDI CORE UK GOVERNMENT BOND (the "Sub-Fund"). The Split will only lead to a change of the number of shares you hold but will be without any impact on your investment in the Company. Indeed, as of the day of the Split, the amount of your investment will only be expressed by a greater amount of shares. The Board has therefore resolved to divide the Net Asset Value (the "NAV") per share of the Share Class and to simultaneously increase the number of shares of the Share Class held by each shareholder by the factor 1:20. This will be achieved by allocating 19 new shares for each one share held before the Split. As a result, one share initially held in the Share Class will correspond, following the Split, to 20 shares of the Share Class with a NAV of a twentieth of its NAV before the Split, as further detailed in the example below: Before the Transaction The Transaction After the Transaction Total Shares Held Net Asset Value Total Value Split Ratio Shares held Net Asset Value Investment Value 200 1,000 GBP = 5 GBP 1,000 GBP 10 100 GBP 1: 20 = 10 x 20 10 × 100 = 100 / 20 = 200 × 5 = 10 + 190

Schedule:

Key Dates Date Record date (based on trade date) 23 July 2026 Effective date of the Split 24 July 2026

As part of this Transaction,

-- Shareholders will receive, free of charge and at no cost, 19 additional shares for each share held.

The total number of shares held will thus be multiplied by a factor of 20.

-- At the same time, the NAV per share will decrease proportionally by a factor of 20.

After the Split, the total value of your investment will therefore remain unchanged.

Such NAV division and simultaneous increase of the number of your shares in the Share Class shall be operated on 24 July 2026.

To operate the Split, subscriptions and redemptions will be suspended on the Primary Market from 22 July 2026, 6 pm CET to 24 July 2026, 6 pm CET (both including).

Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the Split will be borne by the Management Company. All other share classes of the Sub-Fund will remain unchanged and not affected by this operation.

Shareholders are advised that no share identification codes (ISIN, WKN, Sedol, Valoren, Ticker, etc) will be changed as a result of the Split.

For further details, please consult your usual financial advisor or contact us at www.amundietf.com, under the "Contact Us" section.

Yours sincerely,

For the Board

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ISIN: LU1407892XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GILS LEI Code: 5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 Sequence No.: 433743 EQS News ID: 2354946 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 26, 2026 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)