The Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said on June 24 that polysilicon prices continued to edge lower. N-type refeeding polysilicon traded at CNY 31,000 to CNY 34,000/ton ($4,559 to $5,000/ton), with an average price of CNY 33,200/ton ($4,882/ton), down 0.02% from the previous week. N-type granular silicon traded at CNY 32,000 to CNY 33,000/ton ($4,706 to $4,853/ton), with an average of CNY 32,500/ton ($4,779/ton), down 0.05% week on week. On June 25, the association reported stable wafer prices. N-type G10L wafers (182 mm × 183.75 mm, 130 µm) ...

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