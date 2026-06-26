General Atlantic, a leading global investor, today announced that Novak Djokovic is joining the firm as Global Strategic Advisor.

One of the most accomplished athletes in history and a global advocate for high performance and wellness, Mr. Djokovic will work closely with the firm's leadership, portfolio companies, and investors, bringing perspectives on leadership, resilience, and innovation that reflect General Atlantic's commitment to excellence.

As Global Strategic Advisor, Mr. Djokovic will apply his experience as an athlete, investor, and entrepreneur, as General Atlantic continues to partner with founders and entrepreneurs building high-growth, category-defining businesses.

"Novak's discipline, tenacity, and drive have defined his career at the highest level of competition," commented Bill Ford, Chairman and CEO at General Atlantic. "He brings a global perspective and a commitment to continuous growth that align deeply with our culture and values. We are thrilled to welcome Novak to the General Atlantic team and look forward to partnering with him to create enduring value for our clients and portfolio companies."

"General Atlantic has spent decades backing founders who refuse to accept the limits others set for them that instinct resonates deeply with me," said Novak Djokovic, 24-time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist. "The principles that drive performance at the highest level of sport are the same ones that build great businesses: discipline, long-term thinking, and the courage to keep improving. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of what Bill and the team are building."

Built on the legacy of General Atlantic's founding investor Chuck Feeney, a global entrepreneur and philanthropist whose audacious mission was to improve the human condition, General Atlantic has partnered with visionary founders and investors seeking to build transformative businesses and create lasting value for more than four and a half decades. This includes investing across healthcare, life sciences, consumer, and technology industries, where growth, innovation, and wellbeing are increasingly converging. The partnership with Mr. Djokovic is grounded in shared values and a long-term orientation, bringing together perspectives from elite sport and investing.

Since turning professional at age 15, Mr. Djokovic has officially cemented his status as the undisputed greatest tennis player of all time, redefining athletic excellence through an unmatched list of historic achievements. Over a legendary career marked by flawless precision and unparalleled mental fortitude, he has captured a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, completed the historic triple Career Grand Slam, and secured an Olympic Gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games to achieve the elusive Career Super Slam. His historic dominance includes an all-time record of 428 weeks at World No. 1, a record eight Year-End No. 1 finishes, and an unprecedented 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles, firmly establishing his legacy as a global sports icon.

Learn more about the partnership here.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global investor with more than four and a half decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 885 companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be a dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create lasting value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Infrastructure, and Strategic Solutions. General Atlantic manages approximately $126 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of March 31, 2026, with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit www.generalatlantic.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Mary Armstrong

media@generalatlantic.com