AlphaESS Unveils Expanded Energy Storage Ecosystem for Europe at Intersolar 2026

From Hardware to Ecosystem: AlphaESS Charts Its Next Chapter in Europe with Software, Connectivity and Full-Scenario Storage

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaESS concluded Intersolar Europe 2026 with a clearer European story: after ten-plus years of localization, AlphaESS is deepening its full-scenario product lines and moving from storage product manufacturing toward software, connectivity and ecosystem value. At the Munich exhibition, AlphaESS highlighted STORION-LC-TB150 for C&I applications, Aster 6260 for utility-scale deployment and AlphaConnect as the platform connecting batteries, partners and energy markets.

The showcase reflected Europe's shift from standalone batteries to integrated storage assets. As energy costs, grid pressure and complex tariffs reshape needs, AlphaESS emphasized solutions combining local experience, product capability and digital integration for solar integration, flexibility and energy optimization.

STORION-LC-TB150 drew attention as a C&I system for daily working sites. Rated at 150 kW / 313 kWh, the liquid-cooled all-in-one system is designed to make clean energy fit factories, offices and commercial buildings. Under the theme Silent by Design, Powerful by Nature, it keeps operation around =60 dB(A), roughly normal conversation level, helping users deploy storage close to daily business without noise disturbance. It also meets unit-level UL 9540A fire safety performance criteria and supports up to 12,000 cycles.

On the utility-scale side, AlphaESS connected product development with delivery experience. Its ten-plus years in Europe, supported by subsidiaries, local teams and partners, has helped the company move into larger projects. The 320 MWh Czech project across Chvaletice and Kladno shows delivery capability. That experience is now feeding back into Aster 6260, a 3.13 MW / 6.26 MWh liquid-cooled platform for high-density deployment, integrated safety, remote commissioning and AI-enabled O&M.

Software represents the next stage of value creation, and AlphaConnect delivers it as the connectivity layer across assets and markets. The platform provides open APIs for VPP operators, energy aggregators and third-party systems, enabling interoperability across devices and applications. In the UK, this includes deep integration with Octopus Energy, one of Europe's leading smart energy platforms, supporting intelligent charge and discharge scheduling as well as remote asset management. By connecting 100+ energy partners and platforms, 100,000+ systems and 12 countries, it helps users capture value from software, tariffs and energy markets while helping partners integrate within four weeks.

AlphaESS's broader Europe message was reinforced by the opening of its Spain subsidiary, Benelux expansion and Czech project progress, underscoring localization, delivery capability and long-term commitment to Europe's clean energy transition.

About AlphaESS

Founded in 2012, AlphaESS is a leading global energy storage solution and service provider. AlphaESS excels in providing tailored solutions for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial & industrial, large-scale, and utility projects. AlphaESS has 40+ subsidiaries providing local services and 300,000+ systems running in 130+ countries worldwide, enabling millions of people to enjoy reliable, accessible and clean energy.

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