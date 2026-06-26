Greenhouse Gas Protocol revision may be cooling demand for solar corporate PPA deals, but there is a chance deal volume will spring back when more certainty returns. Corporate PPA deals were down 10% in 2025 according to BloombergNEF, and JP Cerda, CEO of online energy attribute certificate (EAC) and PPA trading platform Renewabl, told pv magazine the reason might be proposed changes to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. Cerda argued the pending update to scope 2 guidance, which governs how companies account for the renewable electricity they consume, has introduced enough uncertainty to put a dent ...

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