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WKN: A3C8YA | ISIN: SE0017083272 | Ticker-Symbol: Y5R
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:02
3,255 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIVIKA FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2653,29015:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 10:15 Uhr
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Nivika Fastigheter AB: Bulletin from Nivika's Extraordinary General Meeting on June 26, 2026

Press release
June 26, 2026

Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) held its Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, June 26, 2026, at which the following main resolutions were passed.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the full notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the full proposals. The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the full proposals are available on the company's website, www.nivika.se.

Resolution to reduce the share capital by cancellation of own shares and to increase the share capital by way of a bonus issue without the issuance of new shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital by cancellation of own Series B shares repurchased pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The reduction of the share capital shall be made by SEK 2,692,797 through the cancellation of 5,385,594 own Series B shares.

The meeting further resolved to increase the share capital by way of a bonus issue in an amount corresponding to SEK 2,715,000, which exceeds the amount by which the share capital was reduced through the cancellation of shares pursuant to the paragraph above. The bonus issue shall be carried out without the issuance of new shares by transferring the amount from unrestricted equity.

The company's share capital will amount to SEK 47,965,000 and the number of registered shares will be 90,500,000, each with a quota value of SEK 0.53, divided into 21,776,200 shares of series A and 68,723,800 shares of series B.

.

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Källgården, CEO
Phone 010-263 61 61
Email: sverker.kallgarden@nivika.se

Daniel Karlsson, CFO
Phone 010-263 61 43
Email: daniel.karlsson@nivika.se

About Nivika

Nivika is a real estate company based in Småland with the aim of long-term ownership, management, and development of properties, while creating profitable and sustainable value growth. The company operates in Jönköping, Värnamo, Växjö, and the West Coast, areas with strong growth potential and stable rental markets. The diversified property portfolio amounts to just over SEK 13.9 billion, of which two-thirds of the rental value consists of commercial properties. The commercial properties mainly comprise industrial, warehouse, office, and community service properties. Read more at www.nivika.se.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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