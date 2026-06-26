Nivika Fastigheter AB: Bulletin from Nivika's Extraordinary General Meeting on June 26, 2026

Press release

June 26, 2026

Nivika Fastigheter AB (publ) held its Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, June 26, 2026, at which the following main resolutions were passed.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the full notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the full proposals. The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the full proposals are available on the company's website, www.nivika.se.

Resolution to reduce the share capital by cancellation of own shares and to increase the share capital by way of a bonus issue without the issuance of new shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital by cancellation of own Series B shares repurchased pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The reduction of the share capital shall be made by SEK 2,692,797 through the cancellation of 5,385,594 own Series B shares.

The meeting further resolved to increase the share capital by way of a bonus issue in an amount corresponding to SEK 2,715,000, which exceeds the amount by which the share capital was reduced through the cancellation of shares pursuant to the paragraph above. The bonus issue shall be carried out without the issuance of new shares by transferring the amount from unrestricted equity.

The company's share capital will amount to SEK 47,965,000 and the number of registered shares will be 90,500,000, each with a quota value of SEK 0.53, divided into 21,776,200 shares of series A and 68,723,800 shares of series B.

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For further information, please contact:

Sverker Källgården, CEO

Phone 010-263 61 61

Email: sverker.kallgarden@nivika.se



Daniel Karlsson, CFO

Phone 010-263 61 43

Email: daniel.karlsson@nivika.se

About Nivika