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WKN: A3EV4P | ISIN: CA43087N2041 | Ticker-Symbol: 9LM
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 09:59
3,975 Euro
+2,32 % +0,090
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
HIGHLANDER SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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HIGHLANDER SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7753,97015:10
3,7803,96515:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Highlander Silver Corp.: Highlander Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlander Silver Corp. (TSX, NYSE American: HSLV) ("Highlander Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2026, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company; and
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number- Number-
Richard Warke72,418,23085.42%12,355,86614.58%
Daniel Earle77,275,64791.15%7,498,4498.85%
Poonam Puri84,655,74999.86%118,3470.14%
Jerrold Annett75,080,27688.57%9,693,82011.43%
Javier Toro75,434,35688.98%9,339,74011.02%
Thomas Whelan77,715,78191.67%7,058,3158.33%


On behalf of Highlander Silver

"Daniel Earle"
President and CEO, Director

Information contact

Arun Lamba, Vice President Corporate Development
alamba@highlandersilver.com

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver is a high-quality silver-growth company developing a portfolio of advanced-stage assets in Peru which includes the bonanza-grade San Luis gold-silver project, which ranks among the 10 highest-grade projects globally in both gold and silver categories, and the Corani silver project, the largest fully-permitted silver deposit in the world.1 The Company also operates the Mercedes gold-silver mine in Mexico. Highlander Silver's major shareholders include the Augusta Group, Lundin family, and Eric Sprott.

______________________________

1 S&P Global rankings including the Corani silver project and San Luis gold-silver project.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.