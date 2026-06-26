VEON Ltd.: MoU Marks Major Milestone Toward Enabling Ukrainians to Invest in Nasdaq-Listed Kyivstar

Memorandum of Understanding signed today establishes a framework to explore mechanisms for investors in Ukraine to access Kyivstar's existing Nasdaq-listed shares

Dubai, Kyiv, and New York, June 26, 2026 - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator and the parent company of Kyivstar Group Ltd. ("Kyivstar", Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), today announced that Kyivstar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine ("NSSMC") at the 2026 Ukraine Recovery Conference to explore potential routes for investors in Ukraine to access existing Nasdaq-listed shares like Kyivstar's.

As part of the MoU framework, the parties will conduct a preliminary regulatory and legal assessment of mechanisms through which Kyivstar's existing Nasdaq-listed shares could be made accessible to investors in Ukraine through established brokerage channels. The aim is to give people in Ukraine the opportunity to invest in Ukrainian companies they know and use every day, even if the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq.

"When people can invest in the companies they know and use every day, capital markets become engines of national resilience," said Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group. "Kyivstar's listing made it the first Ukrainian company on a U.S. exchange, and this cooperation aims to extend that work by exploring ways to connect Ukrainian investors to Ukrainian success stories, on standards that global investors trust."

"Ukrainian investors deserve greater opportunities to participate in the success of homegrown companies through transparent, market-based mechanisms that meet global standards," said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar Group. "We are committed to initiatives that strengthen Ukraine's capital markets and support their integration into the international financial ecosystem. This Memorandum is an important milestone in creating the regulatory and operational framework needed to bring those opportunities to life."

"Ukrainians are accustomed to being customers of leading companies, but they should also have more opportunities to invest in them. Our goal is to create clear, transparent, and secure mechanisms that enable citizens to allow for this. The Memorandum with Kyivstar marks an important step toward making Ukraine's capital markets more accessible to individuals and expanding investment opportunities for citizens," said Oleksii Semeniuk, Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine.

The partnership will focus on jointly assessing the regulatory, legal, and organizational requirements needed to advance this initiative, in full compliance with Ukrainian legislation and U.S. federal securities laws.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. ("Kyivstar") is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine (NSSMC)

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine (NSSMC) is the national regulator responsible for overseeing and supervising Ukraine's capital markets and organized commodity markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to VEON's and Kyivstar's planned cooperation with the NSSMC. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to VEON's and Kyivstar's planned cooperation with the NSSMC, among others discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in VEON's 2025 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

VEON media contact

pr@veon.com