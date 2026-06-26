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ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
85 Leser
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Why Most Taxpayers Underestimate Their IRS Relief Options - Clear Start Tax Shares the Data Behind the Programs

Surveys and client data consistently show that most taxpayers carrying back-tax debt overestimate IRS rigidity and underestimate the programs they could actually qualify for.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / One of the most persistent obstacles to resolving tax debt has nothing to do with the IRS itself - it's what taxpayers believe about the IRS before they ever pick up the phone. Clear Start Tax is sharing the data behind the firm's case outcomes to push back on a widespread assumption: that the IRS rarely works with taxpayers and almost never grants relief.

"The single biggest barrier we see is not eligibility, it's belief," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "Most taxpayers assume their case will be denied, so they don't apply. The data shows that the opposite is true - when a taxpayer applies to the right program with the right documentation, the IRS approves at much higher rates than people expect."

Among the IRS's four core resolution programs - Offer in Compromise, Installment Agreements, Currently Not Collectible status, and Penalty Abatement - eligibility is broader than most taxpayers realize. Installment Agreement rules are streamlined for balances under $50,000. Currently Not Collectible status is available to taxpayers whose monthly income, after allowable expenses, leaves nothing available to pay. Penalty Abatement is now applied automatically for qualifying first-time penalties as of returns filed in 2026. And Offer in Compromise, while more stringent, has approval rates substantially higher than informal perception suggests when applications are filed with complete documentation.

"There's a common belief that the IRS only settles for taxpayers in dire situations," the spokesperson added. "What the data actually shows is that the agency has structured programs for almost every income and asset profile - but the taxpayer still has to know to ask, and they have to ask correctly."

For taxpayers questioning whether they have options, Clear Start Tax recommends:

  • Pull a current IRS account transcript before assuming any outcome

  • Compare actual monthly income and expenses against IRS allowable expense standards

  • Identify which of the four core programs aligns with the financial profile

  • Consider Penalty Abatement separately, especially with the new automatic First-Time Abatement rule

General eligibility information for IRS hardship and payment programs is also available through independent consumer resources such as Fresh Start Relief.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Belief shapes outcomes more than it should," the spokesperson said. "The taxpayers who actually resolve their IRS debt are almost always the ones who learned what was possible before they decided what wasn't."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/why-most-taxpayers-underestimate-their-irs-relief-options-clear-1172928

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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