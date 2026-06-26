Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Planet Money Author Alex Mayyasi Launches New Food Economics Podcast, Gastronomics, in Exclusive Libsyn Partnership

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced a new exclusive hosting and advertising partnership with Gastronomics , the all-new audio and video podcast exploring the business of food. Hosted by Alex Mayyasi - author of Planet Money , a No. 3 New York Times bestseller, and longtime contributor to NPR's Planet Money - the show examines the economic forces shaping what we eat, where we eat, and why food trends emerge.

Under the agreement, Libsyn will exclusively host and monetize Gastronomics, connecting premium advertisers with a highly engaged audience of food enthusiasts, business-minded consumers, industry professionals, and culturally curious viewers seeking to better understand the forces shaping the modern food economy.

"Alex has a rare ability to make economics entertaining, accessible, and relevant to everyday life," said Nick Zier, Senior Manager, Creator Partnerships, Libsyn. "Gastronomics sits at the intersection of food, business, culture, and consumer behavior, creating a valuable environment for advertisers looking to reach audiences who are curious, informed, and eager to discover what's driving the trends around them."

Alex Mayyasi added, "I've always loved how stories about food make business and economics fun, relevant, and approachable. Gastronomics will be a resource for food nerds, people in the food industry, and everyone looking for an entertaining guide to the economy. Partnering with Libsyn gives me the tools and reach to share these ideas, stories, and conversations with a wider audience and connect with brand partners that fit the show's ethos and audience."

Gastronomics creates an attention-rich listening and viewing environment where audiences come not just to hear about food, but to understand the business, economics, and cultural forces behind it - making it a compelling setting for brands looking to connect with curious, engaged consumers. In each episode, Alex Mayyasi talks with chefs, economists, and industry insiders to explore how economics shapes the modern menu. Meet a trend forecaster who tracks thousands of menus to know exactly when restaurants should start serving yuzu lemonade or ube pancakes. Discover how Best Restaurant lists get made. And learn why billionaires like Bill Gates buy lots and lots of farmland. The result is a show that turns everyday food decisions into fascinating stories about markets, culture, and human behavior.

Libsyn delivers podcast hosting built for creators who are serious about growth, combining intuitive workflows with advanced analytics, audio and video publishing, and integrated monetization and marketing tools. Designed to scale alongside creators, the platform makes it easy to expand reach, build lasting brands, and maintain creative control. Through partnerships with Apple's HLS-enabled video in Apple Podcasts , Spotify's video distribution API , and YouTube, Libsyn also enables seamless publishing across the industry's leading audio and video platforms.

This partnership leverages Libsyn Ads ' advanced solutions, including Host-Read (available for episodic and simulcast formats), programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, and Integrated Brand Opportunities designed to naturally align with Gastronomics' food-curious, trend-aware, and business-minded audience.

For advertisers seeking additional scale, the Libsyn Audience Network (LAN) provides access to premium, brand-safe inventory across Libsyn's broader portfolio. With audience-based targeting across both new episodes and full catalogs, LAN combines the authenticity of host-read ads with the scale of broader inventory, all backed by Libsyn Ads' buying, measurement, and campaign management capabilities.

For more information or to advertise on Gastronomics, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com .

About Liberated Syndication

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads , trusted by over 20,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit Libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/planet-money-author-alex-mayyasi-launches-new-food-economics-podc-1181229