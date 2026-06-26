Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Signs Partnership with 21 in Right to Advance Roberto Clemente's Legacy

Collaboration to Apply the Company's Data Valuation, Monetization, and Digital Twin Technology to Initiatives Preserving and Expanding Roberto Clemente's Name, Image, and Likeness

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ('RWA') tokenization technologies, today announced a partnership with 21 In Right Inc, the Clemente family entity that owns and manages the name, image, and likeness (NIL) of Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, to apply the Company's data valuation, monetization, and digital Twin technology to initiatives that build and expand the Roberto Clemente legacy.

Under the agreement, 21 In Right will use Datavault AI platforms, including Data Vault, DataValue, DataScore, and the Information Data Exchange (IDE), to manage, value, and protect Roberto Clemente's name, image, and likeness, preserve his legacy through digital Twins and digital archives, and develop new ways for fans and communities to engage with that legacy.

21 In Right plans to pursue these initiatives in connection with the Roberto Clemente Foundation and other organizations aligned with the Roberto Clemente legacy.

As part of the collaboration, Datavault AI and 21 In Right plan a fan activation in Philadelphia starting in July. Planned elements include interactive demonstrations of the Company's AI tools, Clemente-themed digital collectibles, and tributes to Roberto Clemente's legacy of excellence and service.

"Roberto Clemente set the standard for leading with both excellence and service," said Nathaniel T. Bradley , CEO of Datavault AI. "We built our platforms to turn data into realized value, and we are proud to put that capability to work alongside 21 In Right to protect and expand his legacy in our home city of Philadelphia."

"My father believed you give everything you have to help others, and that his name should always stand for that," said Roberto Clemente Jr. "Through 21 In Right, we are using trustworthy technology to protect his legacy and carry it forward for new generations.

"Baseball was my father's platform, but service was his passion," said Luis Clemente. "With Datavault AI's technology, 21 In Right can preserve and grow his legacy and connect it to the causes he cared about. This partnership honors the past, strengthens the present, and helps secure a better future."

The partnership aims to reflect a shared commitment to ethical innovation and to the values that defined Roberto Clemente on and off the field.

About 21 In Right, Inc

21 In Right Inc is the Clemente family entity that owns and manages the name, image, and likeness of Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The company develops initiatives that preserve and expand the Roberto Clemente legacy, pursued in connection with organizations aligned with that legacy.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies, as well as industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless high-definition sound transmission technologies. These technologies possess intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical, real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.dvlt.ai . Investor information is available at ir.datavaultsite.com . Technology news and insights are published at dvlt.ai/insights .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's partnership with 21 In Right Inc, the planned application of the Company's platforms to initiatives building and expanding the Roberto Clemente legacy, the planned management and valuation of name, image, and likeness rights, the planned fan activation in Philadelphia timed to MLB All-Star Week, and anticipated engagement capabilities. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: the parties' ability to implement the partnership and the planned activation on the anticipated timeline and terms; the Company's dependence on third-party events, venues, and approvals in connection with the planned activation; competitive conditions in the AI computing, sports, and data services markets; regulatory and compliance risks affecting name, image, and likeness monetization; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; technological development and integration risks; financing availability; and the other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks, and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks, and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks, and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

Media Contact:

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact:

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-signs-partnership-with-21-in-right-to-advance-roberto-cl-1182760