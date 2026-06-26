Cuéllar Spine: Dr. Jason M. Cuéllar Performs Inaugural Surgery at DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach

Milestone Expands Access to Advanced Motion-Preserving and Minimally Invasive Spine Care

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Jason M. Cuéllar, M.D., Ph.D., performed the inaugural surgical procedure at the newly opened DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach on Thursday, June 25, marking a significant milestone for both DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach and Cuéllar Spine. The opening expands the practice's surgical capabilities while advancing Dr. Cuéllar's vision of delivering state-of-the-art, motion-preserving and minimally invasive spine care in a specialized outpatient setting.

The new ambulatory surgery center officially opened June 25 and is now accepting patients for advanced outpatient spine, orthopedic and interventional pain procedures.

As Founding Surgeon and Medical Director of DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach, Dr. Cuéllar will lead the center's clinical program while continuing to care for patients through Cuéllar Spine. The facility extends the practice's comprehensive model of care by bringing patient evaluation, advanced diagnostics, surgery, rehabilitation and recovery together in one coordinated outpatient setting.

Designed specifically for advanced spine, joint and musculoskeletal procedures, the ambulatory surgery center combines leading-edge surgical technology with specialized clinical teams in a streamlined environment focused on safety, efficiency and personalized care. While most patients return home the same day, those requiring additional recovery or observation have the option of staying overnight in private recovery suites that provide hospital-level monitoring in a comfortable, non-hospital setting.

"My focus has always been on delivering the highest level of spine care in a setting designed around the patient's experience," said Dr. Cuéllar. "The DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach allows us to combine advanced surgical technology with specialized outpatient care and personalized recovery options while maintaining the individualized attention and seamless coordination our patients have come to expect from Cuéllar Spine."

The center's inaugural patient reflected the type of individual Dr. Cuéllar treats every day - someone determined to remain active despite debilitating spine pain. At 7:30 a.m. ET on June 25, Dr. Cuéllar performed a minimally invasive lumbar foraminotomy on an active 82-year-old Palm Beach Island resident whose passion for shooting, hunting, fishing and sailing had been limited by radiating low back pain caused by foraminal stenosis and lumbar nerve root compression.

"This patient's story is one we hear often: someone who has worked hard, remained active and simply wants to get back to the life he enjoys," said Dr. Cuéllar. "He had reached a point where even the outdoor activities he loved caused severe pain. It was an honor to perform the inaugural surgery at this center and help give him a meaningful opportunity to return to those activities."

The procedure was completed successfully, with the patient walking comfortably shortly afterward and discharged less than two hours later - highlighting the efficiency, safety and patient-centered recovery possible in a specialized outpatient setting.

The opening of DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach also positions Cuéllar Spine for the next generation of motion-preserving spine surgery. Pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, Dr. Cuéllar is expected to be one of only five surgeons nationwide - and the only surgeon on the East Coast - to participate in the initial limited rollout of MOTUS, 3Spine's investigational lumbar total joint replacement system. Designed to restore the function of both the intervertebral disc and facet joints through a posterior surgical approach, MOTUS has the potential to provide an important motion-preserving alternative to lumbar fusion for appropriately selected patients.

The center's first day of clinical operations also highlighted the breadth of care available through Cuéllar Spine. In addition to the minimally invasive spine procedure, Dr. Cuéllar treated a 74-year-old woman injured in a motor vehicle accident using autologous alpha-2-macroglobulin (A2M) therapy. The regenerative biologic treatment utilizes the patient's own blood-derived proteins to help reduce inflammation and relieve pain in the spine and other joints, offering appropriately selected patients another nonsurgical treatment option.

"Every decision we've made at Cuéllar Spine has been driven by one question: How can we give patients access to better treatment options?" said Dr. Cuéllar. "DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach allows us to deliver today's most advanced outpatient spine procedures while preparing for tomorrow's innovations in motion-preserving care. Whether through minimally invasive surgery, regenerative biologic therapies or technologies like MOTUS, our mission remains the same - to help patients relieve pain, preserve motion whenever appropriate and return to the lives they love."

"The opening of DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach represents another important step in expanding access to high-quality outpatient musculoskeletal care in Florida," said Lee Levanduski, CEO of TriasMD. "By partnering with exceptional physicians like Dr. Cuéllar and investing in advanced outpatient technology, we're creating an environment where patients receive outstanding clinical care and an exceptional overall experience."

About Cuéllar Spine

Cuéllar Spine is a South Florida spine practice dedicated to helping patients reduce pain, preserve motion and return to the activities they enjoy. Led by Jason M. Cuéllar, M.D., Ph.D., the practice provides individualized surgical and non-surgical care for cervical and lumbar spine conditions, with particular expertise in artificial disc replacement, minimally invasive spine surgery and alternatives to spinal fusion. Cuéllar Spine emphasizes careful diagnosis, personalized treatment planning and the least disruptive appropriate treatment for each patient. The practice serves patients throughout South Florida and those who travel from across the country to seek specialized spine care. For more information, visit www.CuellarSpine.com .

About Dr. Jason M. Cuéllar

Jason M. Cuéllar, M.D., Ph.D., is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon with a practice focused exclusively on motion preservation and minimally invasive spine surgery. He serves as Founding Surgeon and Medical Director of DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach. Based in Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida, Dr. Cuéllar is a recognized leader in total disc replacement for both the cervical and lumbar spine. As one of the earliest inductees into the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program, he is frequently sought out by patients nationwide who seek alternatives to spinal fusion. Dr. Cuéllar's academic contributions include more than three dozen peer-reviewed publications in the field of spine surgery, and he continues to participate in clinical research that advances the science of motion preservation.

About the DISC Surgery Centers

The DISC Surgery Centers are known for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, total joint care and interventional pain management. Each state-of-the-art facility is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. These exceptional surgery centers are part of Trias Global, a clinically integrated network of healthcare providers built and managed by DISC parent company TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmd.com or follow @DISCMD.

Media Contact:

Brandi Kamenar

Brandi Kamenar Brand Management

Email: brands@brandikamenar.com

Phone: (310) 734-6180

SOURCE: Cuéllar Spine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-jason-m.-cu%c3%a9llar-performs-inaugural-surgery-at-disc-surgery-cente-1182764