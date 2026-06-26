Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Bulldog Reporter is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in public relations and communications over the past year.

As the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards provides a uniquely media-focused evaluation of the campaigns, agencies, teams, and professionals shaping the future of communications.

For more than 25 years, the Bulldog PR Awards have celebrated excellence in storytelling, strategic communications, media relations, and measurable PR impact.

Grand Prize Winners

Each year, the Bulldog PR Awards honor one Grand Prize winner in each major program group. To be eligible, entrants must submit entries in multiple categories and earn Gold recognition in at least two categories within the same group.

This year's Grand Prize winners are:

Best Campaign of 2025: ACT Now Illinois - After School Funding Campaign by Stomping Ground Strategies

ACT Now Illinois - After School Funding Campaign by Stomping Ground Strategies Best PR Agency of 2025: French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan PR Star of 2025: Jaclyn Driscoll, Stomping Ground Strategies

"The best campaigns think beyond the obvious. The best teams are diverse in makeup and perspective. And the best leaders do more than manage work," says Tom Hallman Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and long-standing Bulldog PR Awards judge. "They support junior professionals and help inspire the next generation of public relations practitioners. They create environments where creativity is not stifled, where experimentation is encouraged, and where obstacles are understood as part of mastery."

"This year's Bulldog Awards drew a strong field, and a select few entries truly stood out for demonstrating real-world change and authentic community engagement," says Christopher Elliott, Bulldog PR Awards elite-round judge and nationally syndicated columnist. "The strongest campaigns moved beyond influencer partnerships and thought leadership to drive real innovation. And the entries that impressed the judges most backed up their work with credible, measurable outcomes rather than impression counts alone. The bar keeps rising, and the best of this year's submissions show where the industry is headed."

"This contest will, of course, recognize winners. But there are no losers here. Every agency, team, and leader represented in these entries made a meaningful difference over the past year," Hallman continued. "The work showcased here helped organizations achieve their goals, strengthened relationships, and created connections that might not otherwise have been made. Congratulations to all who entered, and especially to this year's honorees."

"One of the most exciting developments this year was seeing how PR teams are successfully integrating AI, data, audience insights, and traditional media relations into campaigns that deliver measurable business outcomes." added Richard Carufel, editor of Bulldog Reporter and Bulldog PR Awards judge.

The full list of 2026 Bulldog PR Awards winners is below.

Campaign Categories

Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2025

ACT Now Illinois - After School Funding Campaign by Stomping Ground Strategies

Best AEO results in a campaign, narrative or thought leadership

Gold: Gabriel Marketing Group

Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign

Gold: AMP3 Public Relations

Best Brand Launch

Gold: SKDK - Kohler Health & Dekoda Launch

Silver: LifeSci Communications Rebrand of CliNEXUS

Bronze: Porter Novelli Mexico - Secret Cherry Blossom Launch TeCuentoMiSecreto

Best Business to Business Campaign

Gold: Violet PR - Momentum at Mach Speed: Leveraging a Defining Aviation Win for North Carolina

Silver: Wireside Communications - B2B, F2F (Face to Face): The Infineon Event Series

Best Business to Consumer Campaign

Gold: SolComms LLC - Whisking Cultural Relevance for Baked by Melissa

Silver: SolComms LLC - Establishing Bogg Beyond the Beach

Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget

Gold: Violet PR -The U.S. City Bridging Borders: How Topeka Tackled Tariffs

Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Cashes In on Holiday Moments with Minimal Budget (Pendleton Whisky)

Bronze: RJ Walker & Co - The Wall Street Cowboy, lead by Maury Chasteau-Simien & Ryan Walker

Best Community Engagement Campaign

Gold: SKDK -Save PRI! Campaign

Silver: Chandler Chicco Agency - Pretty Hurts: Meningitis Awareness Through Entertainment

Bronze: HUNTER - Here for Healthy Schools: SOMO Campaign

Best Community Relations Campaign

Gold: Violet PR - Ready for Takeoff: Commemorating Pittsburgh's New Airport Opening in 2025

Silver: CIPR Communications - Tourism Kamloops Freeride Fund

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Gold: Clearlink - CableTV.com

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives Campaign

Gold: TEAM LEWIS - The Slice we are Missing

Silver: Agency Guacamole

Best Food & Beverages Campaign

Gold: SolComms LLC - Whisking Cultural Relevance for Baked by Melissa

Best Government/ Public Service Campaign

Gold: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Brings the Grim Reaper to Life for "Booze It & Lose It" Holiday Campaign (North Carolina Department of Transportation Governor's Highway Safety Program)

Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign

Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group

Best Healthcare Campaign

Gold: Chandler Chicco Agency - Pretty Hurts: Meningitis Awareness Through Entertainment

Silver: Havas Red - Opill on Campus: How Opill Met Gen Z Where It Lives

Bronze: SolComms LLC - How Teal Health Brought the World's First At-Home Pap Smear Device from FDA Approval to Nationwide Availability

Best Holiday Campaign

Gold: Dittoe Public Relations

Silver: Clearlink - CableTV.com

Best Integration of PR and Marketing

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - ACT Now Illinois - After School Funding Campaign

Silver: Chandler Chicco Agency - Pretty Hurts: Meningitis Awareness Through Entertainment

Bronze: Clearlink - CableTV.com

Best Integration of Traditional and New Media

Gold: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Turns Everyday Litter into a Headline-Worthy Launch (Healthy Pet's ökocat)

Silver: Porter Novelli - "Gracias a Ti" - 35 Years of PEDIGREE in Mexico

Bronze: Hawthorne Strategy Group

Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - ACT Now Illinois - After School Funding Campaign

Silver: Sonova/Phonak - Phonak Global Ambassador Program, Ambassador Sara Mearns

Best Lead-Generating Campaign

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - Woodstock Institute Small Business Owner Outreach Campaign

Best Local/Hyperlocal Campaign

Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group

Silver: SideCar PR - Rhingo the Rhino Naming Campaign

Silver: The Herald Group - Insurance Information Institute

Bronze: Porter Novelli Mexico - Secret Cherry Blossom Launch TeCuentoMiSecreto

Best Media Relations Campaign

Gold: The Harbinger Group - Strengthening Illinois' Teacher Pipeline: The 2025 Golden Apple Awards Campaign

Silver: Technica Communications' PR Campaign Drives 350% Lead Growth and TIME Best Invention Recognition for Jetson Air

Bronze: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Drives Local Impact for Stephen Curry's UNDERRATED Golf Tour

Best Newsjacking Campaign

Gold: SolComms LLC - Navigating Dame Through the Displeasure of Trump's Tariffs

Silver: Havas Formula - QDOBA Chief Guacamole Officer

Bronze: SolComms LLC - From Mompreneur to Mogul - How Kim Vaccarella Became Retail's Leading Woman

Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign

Gold: Uproar by Moburst - Painting a Picture of Success for the Orlando Museum of Art

Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Media Blitz a "Smart Move" for Raleigh Economic Development

Best Public Affairs Campaign

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - ACT Now Illinois - After School Funding Campaign

Silver: Pac/West Strategies - Coloradans for Energy Access

Bronze: Hawthorne Strategy Group

Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt

Gold: French/West/Vaughan - Runway Ready: Turning Performance Socks into a Cultural Moment (Feetures)

Silver: Agency H5 - Brach's Egg Hunt Hiders

Bronze: Porter Novelli Mexico -Secret Cherry Blossom Launch TeCuentoMiSecreto

Best Technology/Software Campaign

Gold: AutoStore - The World's First Robot-Run Farm

Silver: Tier One Partners - Building US Thought Leadership for a UK AI Security Upstart: Tier One and iProov

Bronze: Wireside Communications - Tonic: From Stealth to Standout: Launching Tonic Security into a Crowded AI Cybersecurity Market

Best Thought Leadership Campaign

Gold: C-Strategies, Inc.- Mark Ishaug, Thresholds

Silver: FleishmanHillard - "Elevating the Voice of White House History for America 250 and Beyond"

Silver: VSC - VSC for Establishing Noetica as Leading Authority on Capital Markets Intelligence.

Bronze: SolComms LLC - From Mompreneur to Mogul - How Kim Vaccarella Became Retail's Leading Woman

Best Use of Hyper-Personalization

Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies - Turning Constituent Voices into Targeted Digital Action for State Senator Chris Belt

Best Use of Influencers

Gold: Chandler Chicco Agency - Pretty Hurts: Meningitis Awareness Through Entertainment

Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV and Pendleton Whisky Turn Up the Heat on Outdoor Grilling

Bronze: Porter Novelli - Lucas Lenwas Launch

Best Use of Personality/Celebrity

Gold: Agency H5 - Laffy Taffy Laff Line

Silver: HUNTER - 'An Ode-r to Refs' Campaign

Bronze: HUNTER - Mucinex Kickstart to Greatness

Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer

Gold: Clearlink - WhistleOut.com

Silver: Tier One Partners - From CIO to C-Suite: How Deloitte Reframed Enterprise Tech Leadership and Owned the Narrative: Deloitte and Tier One Partners

Best Use of Video/Multimedia

Gold: French/West/Vaughan - Palette of the West: FWV Supports Pendleton Whisky in Shaping Western Art and Culture

Silver: French/West/Vaughan - FWV Amplifies "Click It or Ticket" Initiative through Sounds of Safety (North Carolina Department of Transportation Governor's Highway Safety Program)

Bronze: Chandler Chicco Agency - Pretty Hurts: Meningitis Awareness Through Entertainment

Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign

Gold: LifeSci Communications & F2G_Will Fungi Be the Last of US

Agency Categories

Grand Prize - Best PR Agency of 2025

French/West/Vaughan

Agency That Gets Results

Gold: High Vibe PR

Silver: MikeWorldWide

Best Boutique Agency

Gold: High Vibe PR

Silver: Laura Burgess Marketing

Bronze: Capwell Communications

Best Client Service/Client Relations

Gold: Violet PR - Client Service That Builds Places

Best New Agency

Gold: SixAM Strategies

Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year

Gold: REQ

Silver: SolComms LLC

Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year

Gold: Aircover Communications

Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

Large Agency of the Year

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

Silver: Havas Formula

Bronze: Publicity For Good

Midsize Agency of the Year

Gold: ROKK Solutions

Silver: 10 to 1 Public Relations

Bronze: Segal Communications

Most AI-Ready Agency

Gold: CIPR Communications

Silver: Approach Marketing

Bronze: Capwell Communications

Most Innovative Agency

Gold: 10 to 1 Public Relations

Silver: French/West/Vaughan

Small Agency/ Sole Practitioner of the Year

Gold: Laura Burgess Marketing

Individual or Team Categories

Grand Prize - PR Star of 2025

Jaclyn Driscoll, Stomping Ground Strategies

Leader of the Year (Agency)

Gold: Rick French - French/West/Vaughan

Silver: Bilal Kaiser - Agency Guacamole

Bronze: Bruno Solari - SolComms LLC

Media Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Becky Carroll - C-Strategies, Inc.

Silver: Lisa Vanella - Syneos

Bronze: Erika Lopez - SolComms LLC

PR Star Under 40

Gold: Jaclyn Driscoll - Stomping Ground Strategies

Silver: Lara Cooper - C-Strategies, Inc.

Bronze: Elizabeth Snyder - SolComms LLC

PR Up and Comer

Gold: Trinity Chase Hunt - SolComms LLC

Silver: Camila Rivero - Mekky Media Relations

Bronze: Craig Stirland - Clearlink

Public Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Isabella Morreale - SolComms LLC

Silver: Elizabeth Snyder - SolComms LLC

To learn more about the Bulldog PR Awards, visit bulldogawards.com and sign up to receive updates on future programs and deadlines.

About Bulldog Reporter

Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators - including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing, AI, and emerging industry trends - the Bulldog Reporter daily newsletter delivers actionable content and timely industry news.

About the Bulldog PR Awards

The Bulldog PR Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter and the Bulldog PR Awards are subsidiaries of Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for PR and communications professionals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302876

Source: Bulldog Reporter