The European Commission is expected to publish the draft terms and conditions of the fourth auction of the European Union Hydrogen Bank (EHB) before the end of June. According to Hydrogen Europe, the auction will be launched before the end of the year. The association recommends more flexible deadlines for entry into operation and stricter criteria for financial close, while enabling coordinated use of production and demand support between the EHB and future offtaker projects. Over the past year, the European hydrogen market has become increasingly detached from the emissions reduction strategy ...

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