From ESS News Argentina has opened the financial bids for its AlmaSADI battery energy storage auction, with offers ranging from $7,397/MW-month to below the maximum bid price of $12,500/MW-month set for the procurement. The weighted average bid across all qualified projects was $10,568.4/MW-month, about 15.5% below the auction ceiling. The economic bidding stage follows the qualification of 232 proposals submitted by 37 domestic and international companies, representing a combined 8,230 MW of proposed capacity. The total volume exceeds the auction's 700 MW procurement target by more than elevenfold. ...

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