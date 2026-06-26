Under the theme The Leadership Lens: Leading Through Double Standards in the Energy Transition, WiSEu's flagship breakfast workshop at Intersolar Europe created a space for honest conversations about the invisible rules many women still navigate in their professional lives. What emerged was more than a reflection of personal experiences; it revealed a clear pattern of structural and cultural double standards that continue to influence visibility, progression, recognition, and opportunity across the solar and storage sectors. Visibility without recognition One of the strongest themes across all ...

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