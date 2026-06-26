Clearer skies lifted May irradiance well above average across coastal East Asia, with Japan, Korea, eastern China, Taiwan and the northern Philippines all seeing stronger solar resource, according to analysis using the Solcast API. A persistent high was the main driver, pushing coastal irradiance above long-run May averages, while a late-month rainband reduced irradiance inland across parts of southern and central China. Japan saw some of the strongest increases in the region. Tokyo recorded May irradiance about 15% above its 2007-2025 average, while Osaka was 14% above average, making it Osaka's ...

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