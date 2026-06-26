PACDORA PTE. LTD.: Pacdora Launches Canvas: An AI Workspace for Multi-SKU Packaging Design

Pacdora Canvas brings AI concept generation, 3D mockups, and production-ready dieline export onto one infinite canvas - so a brand team can take an entire multi-SKU series from idea to factory files without switching tools.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Pacdora, a browser-based packaging design platform used by 4.5M+ users worldwide, today launched Pacdora Canvas, a single workspace that takes a multi-SKU packaging series from AI concept to factory-ready dieline.

From Single Designs to Connected Brand Systems

Product lines are fragmenting fast: Circana tracked more than 75,000 new CPG launches and product updates across Europe in 2024 alone - each one needing its own artwork and dieline - just as AI moves into packaging workflows, a market Fortune Business Insights projects will grow at a 13.85% CAGR through 2034, with generative AI its fastest-growing segment.

Modern packaging design frequently requires managing complex product matrices - spanning multiple flavors, sizes, seasonal editions, and regional variants - while maintaining brand consistency. Traditional AI image generators excel at creating concept art, but they typically cannot produce structural industrial dielines or production-ready assets.

Canvas closes that gap. It's built on Pacdora's existing library of 3,000+ dieline templates-exportable to print-ready AI, PDF, and DXF-and 7,000+ 3D mockups, so every AI concept lands on a real, production-ready structure instead of a flat picture.

Integrating AI, 3D Mockups, and Dieline Workflows

Pacdora Canvas connects the core stages of the packaging design chain:

Conversational AI Generation: Teams can generate design options via text prompts and organize them side-by-side on an infinite canvas to compare distinct visual directions.

Localized Editing and Flattening: Users can modify specific elements of an AI-generated image without recreating the entire file. These concepts can be flattened into standard 2D vector assets for pre-production fine-tuning.

3D Style Transfer: Visuals can be applied across different packaging formats (e.g., from cartons to glass bottles) and display environments without redrawing each one.

Because Canvas is compatible with Pacdora's native dieline and mockup, designs can transition directly from initial concepts to physical packaging structures and factory-ready engineering files.

Built for Multi-SKU Management

Packaging is rarely a standalone task; a single product line often requires multiple design variations. Pacdora Canvas allows users to generate and display multiple variants simultaneously. Designers can derive packaging iterations from a single master key visual or reuse structural layouts across different projects to maintain visual consistency.

"We kept watching designers do the same thing," said Raymond Wang, CEO of Pacdora. "They'd generate a beautiful concept with AI, then throw it away and rebuild the whole structure by hand to make it printable. Canvas exists so that step disappears-the idea you fall in love with is the same file the factory receives."

The launch of Canvas transitions Pacdora from a single-purpose utility to an integrated workspace, connecting creative exploration directly with production asset generation.

About Pacdora

Pacdora is a browser-based packaging design platform used by over 4.5 million designers, brand teams, and e-commerce sellers across more than 100 countries. The platform brings structural design, visualization, and production-ready output into a single browser-based workflow, helping teams move from concept to production without switching tools.

For more information, visit https://www.pacdora.com.

Media Contact

Pacdora Press Office: business@pacdora.com

Website: www.pacdora.com

SOURCE: PACDORA PTE. LTD.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/pacdora-launches-canvas-an-ai-workspace-for-multi-sku-packaging-design-1182175