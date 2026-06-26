Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Form Partnership with Premier Korean Baseball Agency UA Company

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced the completion of a strategic move to expand as the Ballengee formalized a partnership with UA Company in Korea, which represents over 25 Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) players.

The partnership will help represent their Major League interests via posting, MLB contracts, and domestic marketing opportunities. UA Company represents Dae-Ho Lee, nicknamed the "cleanup hitter of Korea," who recently retired after a career in which he hit .304 with 488 home runs across the KBO, NPB, and MLB.

Since 1994, South Korea has produced 30 MLB players including six that are currently playing on MLB rosters. Two Koreans have been world series champions including Hyeseong Kim who made his major league debut in May 2025 and won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

Looking ahead, the pipeline of talent from South Korea to MLB shows no signs of slowing down. With each successful export, the aspirations of young South Korean baseball players grow, as do the opportunities for further bridging the cultural and athletic exchanges between South Korea and the United States. The marketing opportunities are only increasing.

President Sung Kook Bang said, "We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with Ballengee Group and expand our agency's operations internationally alongside such a respected agency."

"I'm incredibly excited about our new partnership with UA company," said Scott Lonergan, President of Baseball Operations at Ballengee Group. "UA company is the perfect collaborator for Ballengee Group. This alliance strengthens our global reach and creates tremendous opportunities to support elite talent on both sides of the Pacific. We look forward to building something truly impactful together."

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io.

For more information on the UA company, please visit www.uacompany.co.kr.

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-form-partnership-with-premier-kor-1182694