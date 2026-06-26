DealFlow Events: Next Round of Speakers Announced for PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference

Meet the Experts
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Midtown Manhattan will become the center of the prediction markets universe October 6-7 as PREDICT brings together the industry's most influential innovators, investors, and operators for two days of insights, networking, and business development at the Marriott Marquis.
Today, we're pleased to unveil our third wave of confirmed speakers-an exceptional group of experts whose contributions help shape the rapidly evolving prediction markets landscape. Their experience, perspectives, and market leadership will provide attendees with valuable insights into where the industry is headed.
Matt Barrett, CEO & Co-Founder, Adaptive
Ric Best, Head of Prediction Markets, Susquehanna
Lloyd Danzig, Managing Partner, Sharp Alpha Advisors
Charles Gasparino, Senior Correspondent, Fox Business News
Joseph Green, VP Business Strategy, Cboe Global Markets
Joaquin Gubb, SVP - Head of Securities Legal, Crypto.com
Howard Mittman, Director, Galactic Markets
Matt Ober, Managing Partner, Social Leverage
Carolyn Pokorny, Partner, Akerman
Tony Sio, Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation, Nasdaq
Seni Thomas, CEO and Founder, EDGE Markets
Brigitte Weyls, General Counsel, Gemini Predictions
Our speaking faculty will offer an in-depth and balanced approach to regulatory and business issues facing prediction markets including gaming, crypto, and Wall Street applications. These speakers are the innovators and operators pushing the sector forward from niche curiosity to institutional infrastructure.
The conversation includes:
The future of decentralized forecasting
AI agents and autonomous trading systems
Institutional adoption of prediction markets
Regulation, compliance, and market structure
Liquidity, market making, and trading strategies
The intersection of prediction markets, media, and finance
Where the industry is heading over the next 12-24 months
More speakers, platform and sponsor announcements, and high-value networking experiences will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
If you want to understand where prediction markets are heading - and meet the people building that future - PREDICT 2026 is where you need to be.
Registration is now open.
Learn more and secure your spot: https://predict-conference.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
Steve Evans
DealFlow Events
sevans@dealflowevents.com
ABOUT PREDICT
Produced by DealFlow Events, PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference, provides actionable insights, high-level networking, and unmatched access to decision-makers across this rapidly growing sector.
SOURCE: DealFlow Events
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/next-round-of-speakers-announced-for-predict-the-prediction-mark-1182831