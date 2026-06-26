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ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DealFlow Events: Next Round of Speakers Announced for PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference

Meet the Experts

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Midtown Manhattan will become the center of the prediction markets universe October 6-7 as PREDICT brings together the industry's most influential innovators, investors, and operators for two days of insights, networking, and business development at the Marriott Marquis.

Today, we're pleased to unveil our third wave of confirmed speakers-an exceptional group of experts whose contributions help shape the rapidly evolving prediction markets landscape. Their experience, perspectives, and market leadership will provide attendees with valuable insights into where the industry is headed.

Matt Barrett, CEO & Co-Founder, Adaptive

Ric Best, Head of Prediction Markets, Susquehanna

Lloyd Danzig, Managing Partner, Sharp Alpha Advisors

Charles Gasparino, Senior Correspondent, Fox Business News

Joseph Green, VP Business Strategy, Cboe Global Markets

Joaquin Gubb, SVP - Head of Securities Legal, Crypto.com

Howard Mittman, Director, Galactic Markets

Matt Ober, Managing Partner, Social Leverage

Carolyn Pokorny, Partner, Akerman

Tony Sio, Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation, Nasdaq

Seni Thomas, CEO and Founder, EDGE Markets

Brigitte Weyls, General Counsel, Gemini Predictions

Our speaking faculty will offer an in-depth and balanced approach to regulatory and business issues facing prediction markets including gaming, crypto, and Wall Street applications. These speakers are the innovators and operators pushing the sector forward from niche curiosity to institutional infrastructure.

The conversation includes:

  • The future of decentralized forecasting

  • AI agents and autonomous trading systems

  • Institutional adoption of prediction markets

  • Regulation, compliance, and market structure

  • Liquidity, market making, and trading strategies

  • The intersection of prediction markets, media, and finance

  • Where the industry is heading over the next 12-24 months

More speakers, platform and sponsor announcements, and high-value networking experiences will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

If you want to understand where prediction markets are heading - and meet the people building that future - PREDICT 2026 is where you need to be.

Registration is now open.

Learn more and secure your spot: https://predict-conference.com/

MEDIA CONTACT
Steve Evans
DealFlow Events
sevans@dealflowevents.com

ABOUT PREDICT
Produced by DealFlow Events, PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference, provides actionable insights, high-level networking, and unmatched access to decision-makers across this rapidly growing sector.

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/next-round-of-speakers-announced-for-predict-the-prediction-mark-1182831

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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