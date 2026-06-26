Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 15:12 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fox ESS Shines at The Smarter E Europe 2026 with Full-Ecosystem Offerings and AI-Driven Booth Experience

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, delivered a standout presence at The Smarter E Europe 2026. Making its European debut, the company unveiled a dynamic rebrand zone centered on its beloved mascot Maimai, offering interactive brand moments that captivated attendees beyond a traditional product display.

Notably, Fox ESS hosted nearly 30 signing ceremonies across the three-day event, reinforcing continued partner confidence.

A Smarter, More Immersive AI-Enabled Booth

  • AI-controlled booth lighting that dynamically shifts color based on real-time foot traffic
  • Holographic product introductions to bring key technologies to life
  • FoxCloud 2.0 smart monitoring and management, demonstrating end-to-end optimization, from insights to control
  • An AI-powered Maimai at rebrand zone inviting playful, participatory engagement

Fox ESS showcased an end-to-end ecosystem spanning C&I storage, residential systems, and connected mobility.

Higher Performance for C&I Power Needs

For C&I projects, Fox ESS highlighted G-Max Plus, designed around an "All-in-one" philosophy that integrates battery and a smart hybrid inverter to streamline installation. Key advantages include intelligent BMS-driven longevity, accurate thermal management, and a standardized compartment integrating high-performance PCS with preventive safety features. The system supports PV, grid, backup load, and generator operation with ultra-fast switching under 10 ms, plus intelligent management for Peak Shaving and Load Shedding, with data transmission to FoxCloud via Ethernet or 4G.

Fox ESS also presented the Power Beast (H3 Plus + CQ7), featuring more than 6 hours backup capability, EPS switching under 10 ms, 100% unbalanced three-phase output, and a color LCD for fast monitoring and configuration.

Faster Setup and Smarter Energy for Homes

For residential customers, Fox ESS showcased the PQ3-H3-Ultra modular energy storage solution, including a 63A bypass for full-house backup, 3 MPPTs (20A per string), PV min. 120V and battery min. 80V, plus stackable handles for quick setup. It integrates active and passive safety measures, intelligent AFCI, IP66, and Type II DC/AC surge protection, with remote monitoring via smartphone app or web portal and readiness for AI and VPP apps. The product achieved a record System Performance Index (SPI) of 97%, securing the top position according to evaluations by HTW Berlin and AQUU Research.

For the EV ecosystem, Fox ESS also highlighted the A Lite Series EV charger (L07P / L11P) with IP55/IK08 protection, solar linkage, dynamic load balance, and OCPP 1.6JSON / 2.0.1 plus open MODBUS integration.

Lighter Footprint, All-in-One Simplicity

AVO28 Avocado further supports modern upgrades with a compact, all-in-one micro storage design, integrating hybrid inverter, LFP battery, and built-in EMS, and delivering a simple installation experience. With built-in fuse protection and IP65 outdoor readiness, it is built for flexible deployment.

Having secured the No. 1 global market share in residential energy storage, Fox ESS is poised to lead the industry with more resilient energy solutions. "As a fast-growing company, we aim to increase the global utilization of free energy, enhance human productivity, and power future technologies, ensuring energy for human progress." said Lyren Liu, CCO of Fox ESS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001143/IMG_9851_ID_ff4806c9cea5.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989536/6015794/Fox_ESS_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fox-ess-shines-at-the-smarter-e-europe-2026-with-full-ecosystem-offerings-and-ai-driven-booth-experience-302811878.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.