Debt Financing to Fuel Growth of Lessor's Leasing Business

Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila"), a leading lessor based in Ireland and backed by funds managed by global alternative asset manager Wafra Inc., announced today the closing of a $400 million refinancing and upsizing of its Warehouse Facility with ATLAS SP Partners ("ATLAS"), the warehouse finance and securitized products business majority owned by Apollo funds.

With this expanded facility, Aquila is well positioned to grow its already robust and diversified engine portfolio and pursue new opportunities across the market, including commercial aircraft powered by Aquila's target engine types. ATLAS is serving as structuring agent and lead lender.

"We are honored to materially upsize our current loan facility to accelerate our growth trajectory with our trusted partners at ATLAS," commented Gary Lew, Aquila Air Capital's Chief Financial Officer. "The additional capacity, flexible structure, and competitive pricing highlight our lender's confidence in our current portfolio and the future of our platform."

Aquila has more than 130 assets and 25 lease customers across the world, with its portfolio consisting of widebody and narrowbody commercial aircraft and engines. The lessor maintains a high-quality customer base with strong credits. Focusing on in-demand asset types, Aquila will continue to capitalize on near-term leasing, trading, and remarketing opportunities.

About Aquila Air Capital

Founded in 2021, Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila") is a specialty finance platform focused on providing aviation asset financing, as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft and engines. Backed by funds managed by Wafra Inc., a New York-based, global alternative asset manager, and led by a management team with decades of experience in the aerospace and aviation industries, Aquila is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. www.AquilaAirCapital.com

About ATLAS SP Partners

ATLAS is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset-backed solutions. ATLAS is proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit www.atlas-sp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625720357/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries:

Aquila Air Capital

Al Wood

PR@AquilaAirCapital.com

ATLAS SP Partners

Kate Thompson Tim Ragones Kate Kelley Alexander Wolfsohn

atlas-sp@joelefrank.com

(212) 355-4449