EQS-News: Aseon Labs, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Aseon Labs Raises $10 Million Seed Round to Build the Robotic Pit Stop Network Powering Autonomous Transportation



26.06.2026 / 16:20 CET/CEST

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Funding Will Accelerate Deployment of a Decentralized Network of Robotic Micro-Depots Designed to Reduce Fleet Downtime and Improve Autonomous Vehicle Economics at Scale SAN FRANCISCO - June 26, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Aseon Labs , the company building a distributed network of robotic pit stops for autonomous vehicle fleets , today announced it has raised $10 million in seed funding led by Crane Venture Partners , with participation from Y Combinator , Expa , the venture firm founded by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, Robin Hood Ventures , and Founders Capital (Jeremy Hindle). The round also included investments from Adrian Aoun, serial entrepreneur, former Google executive, and technology advisor to The White House; Immad Akhund, founder and CEO of Mercury; Rajat Suri, co-founder of Lyft; and operators and founding team members from Anthropic, Nuro, Turo, Revolut, and other leading companies across mobility, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure. The news was covered exclusively in TechCrunch . Aseon is developing robotic micro-depots that allow autonomous vehicles to charge, clean, inspect, and reset directly within their operating zones. By bringing fleet servicing closer to where vehicles operate, Aseon reduces costly downtime, improves fleet utilization, and gets vehicles back into revenue-generating service faster. Operators have consistently told the company that one of the biggest bottlenecks to scaling autonomous vehicle networks is physical infrastructure. Traditional centralized depots can take one to two years to secure, permit, and build, often requiring high-voltage electrical infrastructure and significant site development, while Aseon's robotic micro-depots can be deployed in as little as one to two days. Acting as distributed edge infrastructure, the network helps fleets launch new markets faster, expand existing operating zones, and serve areas where large centralized depots are impractical or unavailable. The company was founded by the team behind Pushme , a battery-swapping infrastructure network that expanded to more than 5,000 locations across 40 markets and was acquired by Tier Mobility, which later raised more than $600 million in funding. Aseon is applying that experience in infrastructure deployment, site acquisition, and large-scale network operations to what it believes is the next major challenge facing autonomous transportation. While billions of dollars have been invested in making vehicles autonomous, keeping fleets operating efficiently remains a largely unsolved problem. Public California operating data cited by the San Francisco Chronicle shows that approximately 45% of Waymo's miles are driven without a passenger onboard. Those trips can consume up to seven hours per vehicle per day traveling for charging, cleaning, inspections, resets, and maintenance, reducing utilization and increasing operating costs. As fleets expand globally, the cost of charging, servicing, repositioning, and maintaining vehicle availability could become one of the largest operating expenses in the industry. These challenges come as operators continue investing heavily to scale autonomous transportation networks. Alphabet recently reported a $3.6 billion quarterly operating loss in its Other Bets segment , where Waymo represents the company's largest and most heavily funded autonomous vehicle initiative "Autonomous driving is working. The operational model around it is not," said George Kalligeros, Co-Founder and CEO of Aseon Labs. "Today's fleets still spend significant time traveling to and from centralized facilities for servicing. We believe autonomous vehicles need autonomous operations. Instead of vehicles leaving demand centers, the infrastructure comes to them. This funding allows us to accelerate deployment and build the operational foundation required for autonomous transportation to scale." The opportunity extends far beyond today's robotaxi deployments. Goldman Sachs estimates that the global commercial robotaxi fleet will expand from roughly 7,000 vehicles in 2024 to approximately 6 million vehicles by 2035, representing more than 850x growth. When autonomous transportation expands from dozens of markets to thousands of cities worldwide, the infrastructure required to keep those vehicles operating efficiently will become one of the largest value creation opportunities in the sector. Every transformative transportation and technology network required supporting infrastructure. Airlines needed airports. Mobile networks needed cell towers. Cloud computing and AI required data centers. Aseon believes autonomous transportation will require its own servicing infrastructure layer capable of keeping fleets operating continuously at scale. Proceeds from the funding round will be used to accelerate deployment of Aseon's robotic micro-depot network, expand its engineering and robotics teams, and onboard a growing pipeline of real estate partners. Since emerging from stealth, the company has engaged with owners and operators of commercial, mixed-use, and industrial properties interested in hosting Aseon infrastructure. The company is also working directly with several of the autonomous vehicle industry's leading companies and automotive OEMs to address fleet operations at scale. "The autonomous driving problem is increasingly being solved. The autonomous operations problem is not," said Dan Jaeck, Principal at Crane Venture Partners. "As fleets scale, keeping vehicles charged, cleaned, inspected, and in service will become one of the industry's defining challenges. George and Dan have already proven they can build and operate large-scale physical infrastructure networks, and we believe that experience gives Aseon a meaningful advantage. We're excited to support the team as they build the infrastructure layer powering the future of autonomous transportation." About Aseon Labs Aseon Labs is building the robotic pit stop network powering autonomous transportation. Through a decentralized network of robotic micro-depots, the company enables autonomous vehicles to charge, clean, inspect, and reset without leaving their operating zones, reducing downtime, eliminating unnecessary empty miles, and improving fleet economics. Founded by the team that previously built Pushme into a 5,000+ location mobility infrastructure network, Aseon is developing the operational infrastructure required to support the next generation of autonomous vehicle fleets. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

Aseon@PhillComm.Global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Aseon Labs, Inc.





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