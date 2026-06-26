Suntex Enterprises, Inc.: Suntex Enterprises Completes Major Strategic Milestones, Positioning the Company for Its Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) today announced the successful completion and advancement of several significant corporate initiatives over the past two weeks, representing one of the Company's strongest periods of operational execution since its strategic transformation.

During this period, Suntex strengthened its corporate foundation, expanded its operating platform, advanced key growth initiatives, and continued delivering on commitments previously communicated to shareholders. Collectively, these accomplishments represent meaningful progress as the Company continues executing its long-term strategy of building a diversified platform of operating businesses across construction, infrastructure, development, manufacturing, land ownership, and consumer products.

Key milestones achieved during this period include:

Successfully fulfilling the Company's previously announced shareholder commitment related to the Asset Purchase Agreement with Golden Triangle Ventures.

Engaging a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm and commencing the audit process, marking a significant step in the Company's broader initiative to strengthen financial reporting, enhance transparency, and advance its efforts toward qualifying for the OTCQB® Venture Market, subject to satisfying all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

Expanding corporate governance through the appointment of Independent Director Lisa Surnow, adding strategic leadership and industry experience to the Board of Directors.

Continuing advancement of the Company's flagship 100-acre mixed-use South Texas development, planned to include commercial, residential, and entertainment components.

Expanding the commercial construction pipeline through subsidiary JA Development & Construction, including commencement of work on an approximately $4 million commercial development project in Austin and the active pursuit of an approximately $80 million mixed-use development opportunity in Texas, reflecting the Company's continued expansion into larger-scale construction and development opportunities.

commercial development project in Austin and the active pursuit of an approximately mixed-use development opportunity in Texas, reflecting the Company's continued expansion into larger-scale construction and development opportunities. CEO Javier Leal continued increasing his personal ownership through open-market purchases of Suntex common stock, reinforcing management's alignment with shareholders and long-term confidence in the Company's strategy.

Together, these milestones reflect continued execution across multiple areas of the business while strengthening the Company's operational foundation for future growth.

"We believe companies are ultimately measured by their execution-not their intentions," said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises. "The past several weeks have been about honoring commitments, strengthening our corporate foundation, expanding our operating platform, and continuing to execute on the strategy we've shared with shareholders. While there is still significant work ahead, we believe Suntex is entering a new phase built on execution, operational growth, and disciplined long-term value creation."

Suntex continues executing a strategy centered on building operating businesses supported by tangible assets, experienced leadership, and participation in industries that serve long-term economic demand. Management believes the progress achieved during this period reflects increasing operational momentum across the organization and further positions the Company to pursue its long-term strategic objectives.

As the Company closes the second quarter of 2026, management believes the completion of these strategic milestones reflects meaningful progress toward the objectives established earlier this year. With a strengthened corporate foundation, expanding operations, and continued execution across its platform, Suntex believes it is well positioned to enter the second half of the year with increasing operational momentum. Management remains confident that disciplined execution, responsible growth, and continued investment in its operating businesses will create sustainable long-term shareholder value.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and growing operating businesses across construction, infrastructure, real estate development, manufacturing, land ownership, and consumer products. Through disciplined execution and strategic investment, the Company seeks to build a scalable platform designed to generate long-term value for shareholders while serving essential industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future growth, development projects, audit completion, potential qualification for the OTCQB® Venture Market, strategic initiatives, project pursuits, and other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. References to project pursuits, including the approximately $80 million development opportunity, reflect current business opportunities and should not be interpreted as awarded contracts or assurances of future revenue. References to the OTCQB® Venture Market reflect the Company's current objective only and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the Company will qualify for or be approved for quotation. Suntex Enterprises undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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website: SuntexEnterprises.com

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