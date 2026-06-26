Epigenetics Market worth $3.92 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Epigenetics Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.22 billion in 2026 to USD 3.92 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Browse 630 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 487 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Epigenetics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Epigenetics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.22 billion

USD 2.22 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.92 billion

USD 3.92 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.0%

Epigenetics Market Trends & Insights:

By method, DNA methylation accounted for the largest share of 56.2% of the epigenetics market in 2025.

By end user, academic & research institutes accounted for the largest share of 45.9% of the epigenetics products market in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of 41.7% of the epigenetics market in 2025.

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The epigenetics market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical laboratories, CROs, and academic research institutes increasingly adopt epigenomic technologies to support drug discovery, oncology research, precision medicine, biomarker discovery, and translational studies. Epigenetics tools are being used to analyze DNA methylation, histone modifications, chromatin accessibility, chromatin remodeling, and non-coding RNA regulation for understanding gene expression changes, disease progression, therapeutic response, and target identification. Rising demand for high-throughput, reproducible, and genome-wide epigenetic profiling is accelerating the adoption of next-generation sequencing, PCR & qPCR, ChIP-seq, ATAC-seq, bisulfite sequencing, methylation arrays, and mass spectrometry-based workflows. In addition, the growing use of liquid biopsy-based methylation biomarkers, single-cell epigenomics, multi-omics integration, AI-enabled data interpretation, and standardized epigenetic assay kits is improving workflow efficiency, data quality, and clinical research applicability, thereby supporting broader market expansion.

By product, the kits & reagents segment held the largest share of the epigenetics market in 2025.

By product, the epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, and instruments & accessories. In 2025, kits & reagents accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily due to their recurring use across DNA methylation analysis, histone modification studies, chromatin accessibility assays, ChIP-seq, bisulfite sequencing, ATAC-seq, PCR-based epigenetic assays, and NGS-based epigenomic profiling. Kits & reagents are widely used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, clinical laboratories, and CROs for sample preparation, library preparation, target enrichment, biomarker discovery, and validation studies. Their high consumption frequency, protocol-specific requirements, and critical role in ensuring assay reproducibility support their dominance in the market. The increasing adoption of precision medicine, cancer epigenetics research, liquid biopsy-based methylation testing, and multi-omics workflows further strengthens demand for kits & reagents in the epigenetics market.

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By technology, the next-generation sequencing segment held the largest share of the epigenetics market in 2025.

By technology, the epigenetics market is segmented into next-generation sequencing, PCR & qPCR, mass spectrometry, sonication, and other technologies. In 2025, next-generation sequencing accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily due to its extensive use in DNA methylation profiling, ChIP-seq, ATAC-seq, RNA-based epigenetic analysis, chromatin accessibility studies, and genome-wide epigenomic mapping. NGS enables high-throughput, sensitive, and comprehensive analysis of epigenetic modifications, making it widely adopted across oncology research, biomarker discovery, drug development, precision medicine, and translational studies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes, clinical laboratories, and CROs increasingly rely on NGS-based workflows for large-scale epigenetic profiling and multi-omics integration. The growing demand for liquid biopsy-based methylation biomarkers, single-cell epigenomics, and advanced cancer diagnostics further supports the leading position of the NGS segment in the epigenetics market.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the epigenetics market. This is supported by strong biomedical research infrastructure, high adoption of NGS-based epigenomic profiling, significant investment in oncology, precision medicine, and drug discovery research, and the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes, clinical laboratories, and CROs. The growing use of epigenetic technologies in cancer diagnostics, therapeutic target identification, biomarker validation, and multi-omics research continues to drive demand across the region. Ongoing advancements in sequencing platforms, bioinformatics tools, and AI-enabled data interpretation are further supporting market growth in North America.

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Top Companies in Epigenetics Market:

The Top Companies in Epigenetics Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Active Motif, Inc. (US), New England Biolabs (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Revvity (US), Hologic Diagenode (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Promega Corporation (US), among others.

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