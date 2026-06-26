MultiHopper Partners with TRM Labs on Compliant Private Digital Asset Routing

The integration brings TRM's blockchain intelligence to power sanctions screening, AML controls, and wallet risk scoring into MultiHopper's private programmable on-chain routing layer for digital asset transfers.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / MultiHopper, the programmable privacy routing protocol for digital assets, today announced a partnership with TRM Labs, the blockchain intelligence company trusted by leading financial institutions, crypto businesses, governments, and public sector agencies.

Through the partnership, MultiHopper is integrating TRM's risk intelligence into its routing architecture to prevent OFAC-sanctioned, stolen, illicit, high-risk and otherwise restricted funds from using MultiHopper's rails.

MultiHopper believes this creates an innovative architecture for regulatory-ready private programmable onchain routing: digital asset movement with privacy protections and compliance controls built into the network state itself. The solution is live today on Solana.

The announcement comes at a critical moment for crypto privacy.

Legacy privacy systems such as mixers, tumblers and shielded pools have repeatedly created regulatory and enforcement risk. Mixers, tumblers and pooled privacy systems became the defining example after being sanctioned by OFAC, which alleged that it had been used to launder billions of dollars of digital assets, including funds stolen by North Korea's Lazarus Group.

Other privacy systems have attempted to address this problem with proof-of-innocence style mechanisms. But these approaches still generally sit around privacy pools or shielded environments, protocols or APIs, where funds enter a shared privacy system and compliance assurances are layered around that structure.

Unlike other protocols and layers trying to solve the "privacy trilemma", MultiHopper differentiates by having no offchain components and no commingling. It also does not rely heavily on specialized cryptographic systems, which can create challenges when scaling across multiple assets and may be costly to develop, audit and maintain..

MultiHopper instead focuses on delivering a primitive which enables compliant onchain private programmable routing infrastructure.

This unique approach differentiates significantly from existing approaches which make significant trade-offs in terms of compliance, legality, centralization, expense, and scalability.

In most of the aforementioned solutions, the core regulatory risk is that sanctioned, stolen or illicit funds may enter a shared privacy environment and benefit from its anonymity set. In general, regulators do not approve of commingling activity.

MultiHopper is designed so that this failure mode should not occur. MultiHopper is designed to screen transfers against TRM intelligence and block identified high-risk funds before they enter or exit the rails. Furthermore, assets cannot commingling as each transfer is a unique wrapper which will never be repeated, by design.

"Situations like infamous mixers and tumblers happened because privacy infrastructure allowed tainted funds and bad actors to use the same privacy environment as legitimate users," said Enigma, the CEO and founder of MultiHopper and EnigmaFund Venture Capital. "That is not the model we are building. MultiHopper is compliance-gated private programmable routing. Part of our focus is to ensure that bad actors and their funds should not be able to enter the rails, exit the rails or use the rails. Privacy should protect legitimate users, not sanctioned actors, stolen funds or illicit finance."

MultiHopper also differentiates in that it is onchain, never taking assets offchain, while remaining permissionless and non-custodial.

Most crypto compliance today exists outside the protocol: in the exchange, the backend, the app, the interface, the custodian or the compliance department. MultiHopper is taking a different approach by adapting TRM's stack into the routing layer itself.

The result is a new category of infrastructure: regulatory-ready private programmable onchain routing.

For developers, this means APIs for private digital asset movement without inheriting the regulatory dangers of other existing approaches.

For AI agents, it means private programmable payment rails with compliance controls designed into the architecture.

For wallets, protocols and institutions, it means a privacy routing layer that can reduce public exposure while defending against sanctioned addresses, stolen funds, illicit proceeds and AML risk.

MultiHopper's compliance architecture is designed around a simple principle: privacy should not require pooled ambiguity, regulatory blindness or post-facto damage control.

The rails should defend themselves at the network level.

By integrating TRM's risk intelligence into the architecture, MultiHopper is building private programmable money infrastructure that can be used by serious developers, businesses, agents and institutions.

"Currently over $21TN USD of the world's FIAT money passes through SWIFT every day. Double that if you count securities and RWAs. These all use private, compliant and secure rails. For that kind of volume to come to crypto we need an approach to having clean money in the system... especially for private transfers and DeFi. TRM gives us the intelligence we need to enforce that standard."

Compliance-locked private programmable routing for digital assets is available immediately on Solana both via APIs for developers and AI agents at https://business.multihopper.com as well as for consumers at https://www.multihopper.com.

About MultiHopper

MultiHopper is programmable onchain privacy routing infrastructure for digital assets. It enables non-custodial, permissionless routing of digital assets without mixers, tumblers, shielded pools, commingled liquidity or private blockchains. MultiHopper is building regulatory-ready private programmable money infrastructure for developers, AI agents, wallets, protocols and institutions.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence solutions that help organizations detect, investigate and disrupt crypto-related financial crime. TRM's platform supports compliance, investigations, wallet screening, transaction monitoring and blockchain intelligence for crypto businesses, financial institutions and public sector agencies.

For Press Contact:

Khine Zhin

Khine@enigmafund.com

Sources:

https://multihopper.com/login

https://www.austrac.gov.au/us-treasury-issues-sanctions-virtual-currency-mixers

https://www.cgi.com/en/article/payments/moving-21-trillion-in-payments-each-day

https://dev-docs.multihopper.com/quickstart

https://dev-docs.multihopper.com/guides/agentic-integration

Media Contact

Organization: MultiHopper

Contact Person Name: Khine Zin

Website: https://business.multihopper.com

Email: enigma@multihopper.com

Contact Number: +442032901955

Address: 0A Tanjong Pagar Road

Address 2: 088443

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore

SOURCE: MultiHopper

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/multihopper-partners-with-trm-labs-on-compliant-private-digital-asset-1182776