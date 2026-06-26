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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:02
2,480 Euro
+1,02 % +0,025
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4652,49518:14
Dow Jones News
26.06.2026 17:09 Uhr
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update 
26-Jun-2026 / 15:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

                                                                                                     Cairn Homes plc 
 
Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update 

Dublin / London, 26 June 2026: Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', 'the Company' or 'the Group') (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on Tuesday, 7 July 2026. 

                                                                                                                -ENDS- 

For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                          +353 1 696 4600 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer  
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations 

Drury Communications                      +353 1 260 5000 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Conor Mulligan 

Notes to Editors 
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 433767 
EQS News ID:  2355144 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2355144&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.