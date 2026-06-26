DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update 26-Jun-2026 / 15:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update Dublin / London, 26 June 2026: Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', 'the Company' or 'the Group') (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on Tuesday, 7 July 2026. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Conor Mulligan Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: NOR TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 433767 EQS News ID: 2355144 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 26, 2026 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)