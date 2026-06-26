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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 17:12 Uhr
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Mouton Cadet introduces a new way to enjoy Bordeaux: chillable red wine meets cocktail culture

BORDEAUX, France, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bordeaux is rewriting its own rules, and Mouton Cadet is leading the charge with a bold, lifestyle-driven approach. With its Fresh Collection, the iconic brand introduces a new way to experience wine: less formal, more spontaneous, and surprisingly versatile. At the center of this shift is a standout idea - a Bordeaux red designed to be enjoyed chilled… and even mixed into cocktails.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/mouton-cadet/9406251-en-fresh-collection-free-spirited-expression-bordeaux-shaking-up-cocktail-culture

Traditionally associated with structure and ceremony, Bordeaux red takes a lighter, fresher turn with Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre. Bright, fruit-forward, and easygoing, it's meant to be served cool (around 47-50°F), turning what was once unexpected into something completely intuitive.

This is a red built for real life - think rooftop drinks, laid-back lunches, or impromptu gatherings with friends. Less about rules, more about enjoyment, it delivers a modern take on Bordeaux that feels effortless and approachable without losing its identity.

But the real twist comes with the Bordeaux Mule by Mouton Cadet, where red wine steps confidently into cocktail culture. Mixed with ginger ale and lifted with lime and mint, it transforms into a refreshing, vibrant drink that feels right at home in today's low-alcohol, daytime drinking trends.

Light and easy to sip at around 7% ABV, the Bordeaux Mule also taps into the growing demand for more mindful choices: it contains up to six times less sugar than most classic cocktails, making it not just refreshing, but noticeably lighter overall including in calories, at around 150 per serving.

The result? A wine-based cocktail that's crisp, cooling, and effortlessly social - perfect for occasions that call for something fresh but still distinctive.

A New Generation Leaves Its Mark

Behind this fresh vision is a strong family story. The Fresh Collection is led by the fourth generation of the Baron Philippe de Rothschild family - Mathilde, her brother Nathan, and their cousin Pierre Sereys de Rothschild - bringing new energy and a fresh perspective to this historic Bordeaux name.

Each has created their own wine - Mouton Cadet Rosé x Mathilde, Blanc x Nathan and Rouge x Pierre - blending personal style with a shared ambition: to evolve Bordeaux for a new generation of drinkers. A vibrant, sun-filled rosé, a bright and refreshing white, and a light, chillable red designed for a more spontaneous way of enjoying Bordeaux.

Their approach reflects today's values as much as today's tastes. The wines are certified organic and vegan, aligning with a more conscious way of enjoying wine without compromising on pleasure.

The Fresh Collection goes beyond introducing new ways to enjoy wine-it embodies a true generational shift. Freer and more lifestyle-driven, it reconnects wine with its essential role: bringing people together and enhancing shared moments with simplicity and spontaneity.

Because in this new chapter, Bordeaux becomes a wine you chill, mix… and above all, share.

Contact:

Communication Department
communication@bphr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998901/Mouton_Cadet.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739028/6011173/Mouton_Cadet_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mouton-cadet-introduces-a-new-way-to-enjoy-bordeaux-chillable-red-wine-meets-cocktail-culture-302811763.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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