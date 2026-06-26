Exotic THCA Flower: Black Tie CBD Announces 2026 Living Soil Batch Launch Featuring ATF, Louis XIII OG, and More

Black Tie CBD Expands Its Premium Exotic THCA Flower Collection With New Living-Soil Cultivars, Enhanced Genetic Diversity, and Full-Panel Laboratory Transparency

MOCKSVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Black Tie CBD has announced the release of a new batch of Exotic THCA Flower, expanding its highest-tier THCA Flower collection with a lineup of living-soil cultivars selected for terpene expression, genetic quality, visual appeal, and overall smoking experience.

The new release includes several highly anticipated strains, including ATF, Louis XIII OG, Galactic Warheadz, Boston George, and Grand Daddy Purple, each cultivated within Black Tie's Exotic tier program and supported by comprehensive third-party laboratory testing.

Unlike standard commercial flower programs that prioritize production volume, Black Tie's Exotic collection is built around smaller-batch cultivation, selective genetic sourcing, intensive canopy management, precision harvesting, and extended curing periods designed to preserve terpene complexity and overall smoothness.

"Exotic flower should represent more than a marketing label," said Kyle Colpack, Founder and CEO of Black Tie CBD. "The goal is to identify cultivars that genuinely stand apart in aroma, flavor, resin production, and overall quality, then give them the time and attention necessary to reach their full potential."

Living Soil Cultivation at the Center of the Exotic Program

Every strain within the Exotic collection is cultivated using living soil systems rather than inert growing media. Living soil creates a biologically active root zone that supports natural plant development and encourages more complex terpene expression throughout the flowering cycle.

The company's cultivation partners in Oregon and California utilize OMRI-certified inputs and carefully controlled environmental conditions to maintain consistency while allowing each cultivar's genetic characteristics to fully develop.

According to Black Tie, the combination of living-soil cultivation, experienced cultivation teams, and selective post-harvest handling has become one of the defining characteristics of its Exotic tier.

2026 Exotic Batch Featured Cultivars:

The company's latest batch release introduces five heavyweight genetics to the market, each supported by comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene analysis:

ATF (EXOTIC) : Originally bred in Alaska's Matanuska Valley, this sativa-dominant hybrid delivers a lab-verified 29.90% THCA and 30.32% total cannabinoids. It features an intense room-filling aroma of pungent skunk and sharp diesel fuel, paired with a distinct flavor profile led by sweet banana and fresh orange.

Louis XIII OG (EXOTIC) : Formulated for nighttime use, this powerful 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid offers a fresh, earthy aroma with sweet gas and subtle sour notes. It boasts a THCA potency of 25.92% and provides a deeply immersive, full-bodied relaxation experience tailored for seasoned enthusiasts.

Galactic Warheadz (EXOTIC) : A highly balanced 50/50 hybrid crossing Colombian Cookies and Amnesia Haze, this cultivar yields an impressive 31.67% THCA alongside a massive 4.68% total terpene concentration. It delivers a bright tropical candy and citrus zest flavor profile with a smooth skunky-diesel finish.

Boston George (EXOTIC) : Rooted strictly in legacy OG Kush lineage, this indica-leaning hybrid features classic gas-driven terpenes with heavy notes of lemon zest, pine, and diesel fuel. The resin-heavy buds deliver elevated potency, testing at 29.677% THCA and 30.48% total cannabinoids.

Grand Daddy Purple (EXOTIC) : Bred from the iconic Big Bud and Purple Urkle lineage, this visually striking, deep purple indica-dominant strain produces a rich sweet grape and berry candy aroma. Testing at 26.58% THCA and 2.99% total terpenes, it delivers a powerful wave of physical relaxation and tranquil stillness.

Full-Panel COA Transparency

As part of the Exotic program, every batch is accompanied by a comprehensive Full Panel Certificate of Analysis (COA).

These reports provide consumers with detailed information regarding cannabinoid potency, terpene composition, residual pesticides, residual solvents, processing chemicals, heavy metals, microbial impurities, mycotoxins, and foreign material screening.

In addition to confirming regulatory compliance, the reports offer consumers greater visibility into the aromatic and chemical characteristics of each cultivar before purchase.

Growing Consumer Demand for Exotic THCA Flower

The launch comes amid increasing consumer demand for premium THCA flower categories, particularly among shoppers seeking rare genetics, terpene-rich cultivars, and enhanced product transparency.

Industry-wide search interest surrounding terms such as "Exotic THCA Flower," "Living Soil THCA Flower," and "Top Shelf THCA Flower" has grown substantially over the past year as consumers become more knowledgeable about cultivation methods, terpene content, and post-harvest quality standards.

Black Tie CBD expects the new Exotic release to further strengthen its position within the premium hemp flower market while expanding options for customers seeking genetics that prioritize flavor, aroma, and overall experience.

The new Exotic THCA Flower collection is now available through BlackTieCBD.net while supplies last.

About Black Tie CBD

Founded in 2018, Black Tie CBD is a premium hemp-derived cannabis company specializing in THCA Flower, Concentrates, Edibles, and related products. Drawing on cultivation experience that dates back to California's Prop 215 era, the company focuses on carefully managed indoor and greenhouse cultivation, rigorous quality standards, and transparent product testing.

Black Tie's product lineup includes Indoor THCA Flower, Light Dep / Light Assist THC-A Flower, Exotic THCA Flower, THCA Concentrates , Gummies, Beverages, and the company's popular BudTender's Choice subscription program. Every batch is supported by third-party laboratory testing to help ensure quality, compliance, and consumer confidence.

For more information, visit BlackTieCBD.net .

Media Contact

Black Tie CBD

Website: https://www.BlackTieCBD.net

Email: Support@blacktiecbd.net

Phone: 1-888-702-2285

SOURCE: Black Tie CBD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/exotic-thca-flower-black-tie-cbd-announces-2026-living-soil-batc-1182821